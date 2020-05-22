Federal help
Trump directs $4.9 billion in aid to nursing homes. Page A2
Riverside
Four jail inmates and two staff members test positive. Page A2
Va. agency
Antiquated unemployment system can’t keep up. Page A10
Religion
Trump: States must let houses of worship open now. Page A12
Memorial Day
Gatherings concern health officials. Page A12
