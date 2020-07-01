The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 63,203 — an increase of 416 from the 62,787 reported Tuesday.
The 63,203 cases consist of 60,528 confirmed cases and 2,675 probable cases. There are 1,786 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,681 confirmed and 105 probable. That’s an increase of 23 from the 1,763 reported Tuesday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
In the Richmond area, there are 8,159 cases: 2,914 in Chesterfield County, 2,603 in Henrico County, 2,213 in Richmond and 429 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 255 deaths attributed to the virus: 146 in Henrico, 53 in Chesterfield, 29 in Richmond and 27 in Hanover.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 6.1% as of June 27, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 22.2% on April 19.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.