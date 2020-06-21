Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to announce this week that the state can enter Phase 3 as early as Friday.
This would remove restrictions for inside restaurants and stores, allow gatherings of up to 250 people, increase capacity in gyms, open swimming pools and allow up to 1,000 people to visit zoos and outdoor recreational spaces.
What it doesn’t do is remove the threat of the virus.
“I had somebody I met this weekend say, ‘Oh, we decided coronavirus was over in our family.’ I said, ‘That’s interesting,’ and somebody I was with pointed out what my job was. So my response was, certainly the coronavirus, the pandemic is not over,” said Dr. Molly O’Dell, who is leading the pandemic response for the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts.
While the state’s trend line shows fewer cases last week than the week before, that is not the case everywhere.
“While our data is good and our restrictions may ease, the virus has not gone anywhere,” Northam said. “We are adapting our lives around it, but it has not changed.”
The disease is still killing people and sending them to hospitals, although at a slower rate.
During the last week of May, more than 7,500 Virginians tested positive. Last week, while testing numbers were at the same level, the number of positives dropped to 3,582 new cases.
Coronavirus hospital admissions, which were averaging about 500 a week in May, dropped below 400 last week.
Deaths were being recorded at a rate of about 200 a week during May. They dropped to 95 the first week of June and have continued to decrease to 59 new deaths last week.
The trend lines are looking good overall in Virginia, but as Northam added, they aren’t looking encouraging for states that have already relaxed restrictions. Cases are on the uptick in Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida.
So how should we behave? Is it safe to venture out?
“There is a difference between going to the beach or going to a lake, basically sheltering in place and sticking with your own family or your own germ pool. That’s a different scenario than you go to the lake or you go to the beach and everyone runs in and plays with everybody else,” O’Dell said.
For her, “it’s all going to come down to social distancing and compassionate use of face coverings and appropriate handwashing like we’ve been saying since 88 days ago. It’s not going to change.”
Want to know how effective those things are? Modelers with the University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute provide weekly projections for the Virginia Department of Health. Friday’s report factored in compliance with infection control. If everyone in the Roanoke metro area gave each other space, wore masks and washed their hands, the number of new cases each week would be just a handful until zeroing out in July and August.
If only some people complied, cases would steadily rise by 100 to 200 more each week during the summer in the best-case scenario, and anywhere from four to eight times that many in a worst-case scenario.
The modelers’ best scenarios also rely on robust contact tracing to isolate and quarantine people who have been exposed to the virus. The department is still hiring the more than 1,000 tracers that it needs.
Dr. Costi Sifri, director of hospital epidemiology at UVA, and Dr. John Voss, who specializes in clinical epidemiology, follow the modelers. They also look closely at Virginia’s daily data and similar reports from other states to understand how the disease is spreading.
They rely on case counts and the ratio of positive tests to the number administered. Hospital and death data lags a few weeks behind how the virus is behaving because it takes time to become sick after exposure and then more time to become very ill.
They said the state’s many reporting changes as to how it counts tests — which now include multiple tests of an individual, the mixing of different types of tests and other changes — have added noise to the data.
But all the data has limitations, they said.
“I don’t think people have a full appreciation of exactly how noisy data can be. If you look at a star, it flickers and yet the light that comes from that star is constant. I don’t know the physics of it, but there are variations that occurred over time,” Sifri said.
That’s where the modeling comes in, Sifri and Voss said, especially when it includes mobility data and drills down into smaller geographic areas.
“As we relax social distancing, we are going to see more infections. It’s just a matter of how many and how fast and whether we can control that,” Voss said. “Here at UVA, we have had about the same number of admissions and discharges as last month. I would expect as social distancing is relaxed, it is only natural we will see an uptick.”
Sifri said the coronavirus spreads the same as other respiratory viruses through regions and hot spots.
He said that while he hesitates to use the flu in an analogy, since the coronavirus seems to be more virulent and deadly, people understand when they hear the flu is bad in another part of the country.
“When it comes into your state, you hear of certain places like, boy, it’s really bad in Richmond right now, but we aren’t seeing much here in Charlottesville. I’m not sure people have made that connection with COVID.”
The health department website includes data on how the disease is behaving in the health regions. The trend line for the state, which shows a deep drop in cases, follows that of heavily populated Northern Virginia, but looks much different in Southwest Virginia, where the line shows small, steady increases.
Jacob Shortt, a professor in Virginia Tech’s Pamplin College of Business, said students in his accounting analytics class used the health department data in the spring for year-end projects. Now, it is spread over multiple pages with multiple tabs to navigate.
“It’s a little information overload,” he said. “It’s hard to know what are the salient points you should focus on.”
Shortt said the seven-day moving average that the health department uses is a good tool for looking at how numbers change over time, and that it’s encouraging that the department is using a platform that makes the data public and usable by others.
For the general public’s use, though, he suggested they understand what’s happening in their locality and region and the demographics of who is affected.
“From a day-to-day standpoint, I’d look at my region,” he said. “But at Virginia Tech, the majority of students come from Northern Virginia and Virginia Beach, so the thought going into the fall semester, as a professor, I would look at these as well because it is going to affect our community in a couple months.”
