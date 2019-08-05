CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs received a double blow of injury news Monday, with closer Craig Kimbrel heading to the injured list and catcher Willson Contreras expected to miss four weeks with a hamstring strain.
Kimbrel was placed on the 10-day injured list because of right knee inflammation, retroactive to Sunday.
For the second time in three seasons, Contreras will be out for about a month because of another right hamstring strain.
An MRI Monday revealed what team officials feared: Contreras, a two-time All-Star, has a strain that will sideline him for four weeks. Contreras, 27, injured his leg Saturday after taking a few steps out of the batter’s box and immediately limping during the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers.
The injury occurred three days after the trade deadline, leaving the Cubs scrambling for catching depth with new rules limiting acquisitions to waiver deals or minor league trades by Aug. 31, the last day teams can add players who can be eligible for the postseason.
Reliever Duane Underwood Jr. was recalled from Triple-A Iowa in place of Kimbrel.
Switch-hitter Victor Caratini will get most of the playing time in place of Contreras. Caratini is batting .264 with five home runs and 21 RBIs in 121 at-bats. Caratini missed five weeks earlier this season because of a fracture in his left hand but is familiar with the Cubs pitching staff during parts of the last three seasons.
Cano back on IL
NEW YORK — New York Mets second baseman Robinson Canó is back on the injured list, this time with a torn left hamstring.
Canó was placed on the IL on Monday, a day after he got hurt while rounding first base during a game at Pittsburgh.
New York said an exam determined surgery is not necessary but did not give a timetable for Canó’s return.
In his first season with the Mets after being acquired from Seattle, the 36-year-old was limited to one game between May 22 and June 16 because of a strained left quadriceps. He is hitting .252 with 10 homers and 32 RBIs, including nine hits in his last 15 at-bats.
New York recalled infielder Luis Guillorme from Triple-A Syracuse.
Nats add Cabrera
The Washington Nationals added veteran infield depth on Monday, signing Asdrúbal Cabrera, MLB.com reported. The deal came not long after Cabrera was designated for assignment and then released by the Rangers.
The move gives Washington an infield option a day after it placed Howie Kendrick on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. Cabrera played third base almost exclusively for Texas this season but also has extensive experience at shortstop and second base.
With the Rangers in 2019, Cabrera was batting .235 with 12 home runs and 51 RBIs in 93 games.
Elsewhere
Rays: Yonny Chirinos became the third Tampa Bay starting pitcher on the IL.
The right-hander was placed on the 10-day injured list with right middle finger inflammation and is expected to miss at least a month.
AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell has been out since July 22 with bone chips in his left elbow that required surgery. Tyler Glasnow started the season 6-1 before being sidelined May 10 because of a right forearm strain.
Braves: Atlanta recalled right-hander Mike Foltynewicz from Triple-A Gwinnett to take a spot in the starting rotation after Kevin Gausman was claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Reds.
Foltynewicz was a 13-game winner and an All-Star for the Braves in 2018, but he struggled to regain that form after battling an injury in spring training. He was demoted to the minors on June 22 after going 2-5 with a 6.37 ERA in 11 starts.
Foltynewicz will start Tuesday night at Minnesota in an interleague matchup of first-place teams.
Red Sox: Slugger J.D. Martinez was scratched from Monday night’s lineup against Kansas City because of back tightness.
With Martinez, the club’s usual cleanup hitter out, Christian Vazquez was moved into the DH spot tol bat sixth. Andrew Benintendi was slotted fourth in the order. Martinez is batting .299 with 24 home runs and 65 RBIs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.