The Associated PRess
Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes is helped by trainers after injuring his right knee against Denver in the first half of their game in Denver. Mahomes, the reigning NFL MVP who entered the game with a gimpy ankle, was hurt on a quarterback sneak. He was ruled out for the game and was replaced by veteran Matt Moore. Thursday night’s game ended too late to make this edition. Get the full report at Richmond.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.