Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes is helped by trainers after injuring his right knee against Denver in the first half of their game in Denver. Mahomes, the reigning NFL MVP who entered the game with a gimpy ankle, was hurt on a quarterback sneak. He was ruled out for the game and was replaced by veteran Matt Moore. Thursday night’s game ended too late to make this edition. Get the full report at Richmond.com.

