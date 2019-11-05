David Gallagher

Co-founder and CEO of Dominion Payroll, the Richmond-based payroll and human resource services company started in 2002. The company moved its offices from downtown Richmond into the new Symbol development at 3200 Rockbridge St. in 2017. Gallagher and his business partner also developed Tang & Biscuit Shuffleboard Social Club, a floor shuffleboard game center that open inside a renovated 18,000-square-foot warehouse at 3406 W. Moore St. last year.
