Having lived in many areas of the United States, David Goldstein said he wants to use knowledge gained “to leverage great ideas I’ve seen elsewhere” on Ashland Town Council.
Goldstein volunteers with many organizations, including numerous non-profits.
His education includes attending on scholarships: Temple University, the University of Pennsylvania, and University of Texas at Arlington (for his PhD).
“I have written many books, magazine articles, and scientific publications. I was a professor at North Carolina AT&T University, owned a multi-million-dollar government ‘think tank’, and am a retired artificial intelligence consultant,” he said.
“I adore Ashland for its quaintness. Even though I live in the poor area of town, I can walk to the library and bike to the YMCA. I like working with people,” he continued.
“But I am running because Mayor Steve Trivett convinced me to run while we donated blood prior to my playing with the Hannover Concert Band at the Arts Center.”
His platform includes:
l Smarter development for Ashlanders. “We need to revitalize shopping centers with low occupancy more than having new construction, not more traffic and unsightly development for small economic gains.”
l “I want every socioeconomic group helped. We need to improve homelessness, poverty and multiculturalism. The ‘Arts District’ and ‘Main Street’ should be economic catalysts that improve the daily lives of our less affluent area of town and enrich our businesses.”
l “We need smarter expenditures. Ashland could get more results on town expenditures. I would leverage my government grants and fundraising experience to bring more dollars back to Ashland.”
Goldstein said, “Ashland is a great place to live. We do many things well, but it could be improved with more creativity. I want to leverage great ideas from around the country to Ashland to make this an even more awesome place!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.