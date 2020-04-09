DAVID PEARSON
“Silver Fox”
Born: Dec. 22, 1934, Spartanburg, S.C.
Died: Nov. 12, 2018 (age 83)
First race: 1960 Daytona 500
Last race: 1986 Champion Spark Plug 400 (Brooklyn, Mich.)
First win: 1961 World 600 (Charlotte, N.C.)
Last win: 1980 CRC Chemicals Rebel 500 (Darlington, S.C.)
Cup Series statistics: 574 races in 27 years; 105 wins, 366 top 10s, 113 poles
Cup Series highlights: Three-time champion (1966, 1968, 1969) ... second on career wins list (105) ... 1976 Daytona 500 champion
Awards/honors: 2011 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee
