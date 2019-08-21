Dawn Beninghove, who started Companion Extraordinaire Home Care Services in April 2003 after more than 20 years of registered nursing experience. Beninghove, who is the company’s owner and chief operating officer, founded Companion Extraordinaire after it was difficult to find good care for her father during his struggle with Parkinson’s disease. The business has its corporate office on Lakeside Avenue, another office in Ashland and plans for a third office this fall.
