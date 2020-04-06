CHARLOTTESVILLE — During the final leg of the 5th Congressional District primary season, candidates are forced to find new ways to get their message out to the public.
Despite the issuance of a shelter-at-home order lasting through June 10, Virginia has not delayed its primary date, June 9, and is unlikely to.
The crowded Democratic field in the 5th District has narrowed from five to four. Shadi Ayyas, a doctor, announced March 30 that he was suspending his campaign to combat the coronavirus.
The remaining candidates — R.D. Huffstetler, John Lesinski, Claire Russo and Dr. Cameron Webb — have been working to connect with voters in the sprawling district at a time when face-to-face contact is discouraged.
Webb, a physician at the University of Virginia Medical Center, was among the first to cancel public campaign events, replacing them with online Q&As and telephonic town halls.
“We’ve been doing a lot of community engagement work, trying to get the public educated and giving them the opportunity to ask questions,” Webb said.
Huffstetler said he spent the first couple of weeks of social distancing trying to communicate with volunteers.
“There’s no replacement for a door knock, but that is something that is affecting every single candidate and election,” Huffstetler said. “It’s essential to connect on a grassroots level, and that can still be done with phone calls and social media.”
The pandemic has highlighted many issues relevant to his platform, he said, ranging from health care to workplace protections.
Starting Thursday, Huffstetler will be holding virtual roundtables, the first of which will include Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, among others.
Lesinski, a retired Marine Corps colonel who previously held local offices in Rappahannock County, said the pandemic has highlighted the importance of “retail politics” — a form of campaigning in which a candidate engages directly with constituents at public events.
The challenge has been finding a way to mimic that kind of engagement online, something he has similarly been doing via social media live events. Lesinski said he has seen a “good amount” of engagement on Facebook Live, but he acknowledged the challenges of engaging virtually in a sprawling district that contains many rural areas without adequate access to broadband internet.
Russo, who also has a Marine Corps background, highlighted a lack of strong leadership on the federal level as a major problem she sees facing the nation.
Russo said that when she was deployed to Fallujah, Iraq, as an intelligence officer, the ability to adapt to a situation she and her team were not prepared for was crucial and something a strong leader should be able to facilitate.
Her campaign also has stopped in-person contact, even among campaign staff.
The four candidates will face off for the Democratic nomination June 9. Incumbent Republican Denver Riggleman faces a challenge from Liberty University athletics official Bob Good for the GOP nomination.
