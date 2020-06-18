Develop good work-from-home habits while job hunting

Job hunting can be challenging even during the best of times. With the national unemployment rate in the double digits, finding a job right likely feels overwhelming.
Don't just start uploading your resume to every online opening you see. Draw up a job search plan with measurable goals, benchmarks, and timelines.
By approaching your job search with the same focus and professionalism as an actual job, you'll apply more effectively to targeted openings, manage your anxiety better, and keep your soft skills sharp for when you do land that next job.
Here are a few tips to help you professionalize your job search.
Follow your morning routines
Wake up each morning, shower, get dressed, eat breakfast, and do the other things you'd typically do if you were preparing to commute to the office. No, that doesn't mean put on a suit and tie, if your "office" for the foreseeable future is the kitchen table.
But it does mean that you should maintain a professional mentality both to be able to approach your job search effectively and to project professionalism when you do land an interview.
Maintain a separate workspace
Just because you can job hunt in bed doesn't mean you should. You'll begin to associate your bedroom with work, making it harder to rest.
Avoid working from your bed, sofa, or other places you associate with rest and comfort. Instead, work from a desk, kitchen table, or a home office, to protect your mental health and increase your productivity.
Set measurable goals
Whether you're working at a job or on a job search, trying to tackle every task is a recipe for failure. Set realistic goals for yourself. Break your time up into certain activities so that monotonous tasks don't become overly burdensome.
For example, devote some time to resume and cover letter edits, some to company and industry research, and some to application submission.
Give yourself space to breathe
No matter how anxious you may feel, you'll burn yourself out if you work for hours without stopping. Pace yourself. Schedule breaks for yourself throughout the day. Also, spend some time on separate but related activities. For example, in addition to job searching, devote some time each day networking online and reading trade publications covering your target industries.
Spend some time with other people. A typical workday is usually broken up with shared breaks and lunches in common areas, and even the occasional slacking off. Social engagement is critical for your overall productivity and mental health, no matter the task at hand.
During your job search breaks, call a loved one. Or sit outside on your porch or balcony and talk to a neighbor for a little while. You'll return to your workspace refreshed and ready again to find your next job.
