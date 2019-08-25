MADISON, Wis. — Christian Diaz’s 74th minute tap-in was the difference as Forward Madison FC downed the Richmond Kickers 1-0 Saturday night in a USL League One match.
The loss snapped Richmond’s four-match unbeaten streak.
Madison keeper Brian Sylvestre preserved the lead late when he parried away a free kick that short-hopped in front of him amid a crowded box.
Richmond (6-10-4) appeared to grab a lead in extra time at the end of the first half, but the line judge ruled the play offsides.
Madison (10-5-8) had two scores disallowed in the second half.
With the win, the Flamingos moved into third place in USL League One. The top four teams advance into the playoffs, which begin in October.
The Kickers return to action Saturday at Tormenta FC for an 8 p.m. match.
