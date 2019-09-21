PANGUITCH, Utah — Four people died after a tour bus carrying them and other visitors from China crashed, rolling onto a guard rail and leaving carnage and debris in its wake on a highway running through the red-rock landscape of southern Utah.
To Robert Driedonks, who heard the crash from the wildlife museum he owns nearby, it sounded like “a bomb going off.” He ran to the scene Friday, rushing to check pulses and help the terrified people as best he could, though they were far from home and couldn’t understand his words.
“All I could do is see which people needed help the most,” he said Saturday. One devastated man was cradling his dead wife, and Driedonks wrapped his arms around them both, trying to bring him a little comfort until paramedics arrived.
All 31 people on board were hurt, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Nick Street said. Twelve remained hospitalized on Saturday, five in critical condition.
Most patients were in St. George, where local Mandarin Chinese speakers were gathering to translate as well as find clothes and shoes for the people left with nothing when the crash threw their suitcases into the desert, said De He, a school district administrator coordinating the effort.
The tour bus had come up from Las Vegas on Friday morning, the passengers stopping at the gaze at the sweeping canyons of Zion National Park before heading toward the otherworldly red-rock landscape of Bryce National Park, He said.
As is common in tour buses, not everyone was wearing a seat belt when the bus from a tour company based in Southern California rolled, crushing its roof and ramming the guard rail’s vertical posts into the cab, Street said.
The crash happened near a highway rest stop a few miles from southern Utah’s Bryce Canyon, known for intricately shaped red-rock spires called hoodoos.
Authorities believe the driver veered off the edge of the road on the way to the park on Friday morning, but when he yanked the steering wheel to put the bus back onto the highway, the momentum caused the vehicle to roll over.
The driver, an American citizen, survived and was talking with investigators, Street said. The driver didn’t appear intoxicated, but authorities were still investigating his condition as well as any possible mechanical problems, he said. The National Transportation Safety Board sent investigators.
The tour was operated by a company called America Shengjia Inc. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration records indicate it’s a licensed small company based out of Ontario, Calif.
Records show one unsafe driving violation for failure to obey a traffic control device in May 2018, but no history of previous crashes.
Last year, about 87,000 people from China visited the state, making them the fastest-growing group of Utah tourists.
