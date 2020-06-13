We asked our friends at the Virginia Museum of Natural History in Martinsville to spotlight something fascinating about our state. Here, they put a "killer" in their sights.
Cow killer
This particular velvet ant is a striking sight, but its common name – the “cow killer” – is a stretch. It certainly can’t kill a cow. And it isn’t even an ant!
The look: Measuring nearly an inch long and covered in dense black and crimson hairs, the insect (Dasymutilla occidentalis) looks like something out of a horror movie. It doesn't live up to its fearsome reputation, though it can indeed pack a punch.
Wasp the matter? Velvet ants are actually wasps. The females lack wings and superficially resemble ants, giving them their common name. They also have long stingers – about half the length of their bodies. (By contrast, the males look plainer, have wings and can't sting.)
Ouch! A female's sting is rated at level 3 (out of 4) on a pain index scale developed by entomologist Justin O. Schmidt. The intense pain can last for as long as 30 minutes, which is the basis for "cow killer" nickname.
Fair warning: But velvet ants try to caution you of the danger before you get stung. Their bright colors are aposematic, meaning they serve as a warning to predators. And if they feel threatened, they will make a buzzing sound to frighten off enemies.
In solitary: If you're concerned about velvet ants, the good news is they’re solitary, meaning they don’t have a complex social organization. If you spot one in your front yard, that doesn’t mean there are a bunch more hiding nearby. (To find one, though, keep an eye peeled when walking through sandy soil, especially near a stream.)
Life and death: Though "cow killer" is an overstatement, the wasp (part of the nearly 8,000-species Mutillidae family) is a parasitoid, meaning it kills its host as part of its reproduction.
Below the surface: A male generally flies low over the terrain in search of a female, which crawls on the ground. They mate, and then the female begins hunting for the underground brood chamber of other wasps (such as the eastern cicada killer wasp) or bumblebees.
Taking over: Inside the brood chamber, the female velvet ant lays a single egg directly onto the host larva. The egg soon hatches, and the wasp larva begins devouring the host! It will stay inside the chamber until it emerges as an adult.
For more about Virginia's natural history, visit vmnh.net.
