Richmond's arts scene is vibrant, diverse, envelope-pushing – and one of the best in the country. At night, art lovers hit the streets for the city’s popular art walks. And galleries span the city, from the downtown Arts District along Broad Street to West Main Street, Manchester and Petersburg. Here are some of the notable galleries in the area. (Area code 804 unless otherwise noted.)
NONPROFIT GALLERIES
1708 Gallery: Highlighting emerging and established artists and expanding the public’s appreciation of contemporary art. (319 W. Broad St.; 643-1708; 1708gallery.org)
The Anderson: Showcasing contemporary work by VCUarts students as well as professional artists. (907½ W. Franklin St.; 828-7720; arts.vcu.edu/programs/theanderson)
anne’s Visual Art Studio gallery: Featuring cutting-edge and mainstream artists in a contemporary, artist-run gallery; also offering an online marketplace for purchasing works. (208 W. Broad St.; 644-1368; Facebook; marketplace at mkt.com/visualartstudio)
artspace: At Plant Zero. Exhibiting contemporary artwork by emerging and established regional and national artists. (31 E. Third St.; 232-6464; artspacegallery.org)
Art Works: Serving local artists by providing a place to make, exhibit and sell works. (320 Hull St.; 291-1400; artworksrva.com)
Atlas Gallery: Operating a teen art center, gallery and store in Jackson Ward through the youth-focused nonprofit ART 180. (114 N. Marshall St.; 233-4180; art180.org)
Black Iris: Featuring works in a range of media by regional and international artists, plus performances, lectures and more; works may be viewed by appointment and during First Fridays. (321 W. Broad St.; 539-2213; 321westbroad.com)
Branch Museum of Architecture and Design: Presenting exhibitions and educational programs focusing on design and its influence on our lives. (2501 Monument Ave.; 655-6055; branchmuseum.org)
Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen: Featuring local, national and international artists in revolving exhibitions in the Gumenick Family Gallery, as well as the Slantwall, Midway and Glass Door galleries. (2880 Mountain Road; 261-2787; artsglenallen.com)
Elegba Folklore Society Cultural Center: Exploring African world culture through fine art, imports, collectibles, wearable art, books, crafts and programs. (101 E. Broad St.; 644-3900; efsinc.org)
Flippo Gallery: At Randolph-Macon College's Pace-Armistead Hall. Providing space for emerging and established artists to present work addressing conceptual and formal concerns. (211 Center St. in Ashland; 752-7337; rmc.edu)
Gallery Edit: Exploring art and humanity as a space of purpose; a product of the Christian mission organization World Horizons. (405-B E. Grace St.; 381-6750; Facebook)
The Gallery at UNOS: Featuring artists of all kinds, particularly those with connections to organ donation and transplantation. (700 N. Fourth St.; 782-4800; unos.org)
The Iridian Gallery at Diversity Richmond: Fostering LGBTQ+ artists and their community through their works, and works related to their experiences. (1407 Sherwood Ave.; 622-4646; diversityrichmond.org/iridian)
The Montpelier Center for Arts & Education: Engaging the community through artistic, cultural and educational opportunities. (17205 Mountain Road; 883-7378; montpeliercenter.org)
Petersburg Area Art League: Working to enhance the visual, performing, literary and media arts in Petersburg. (7 E. Old St. in Petersburg; 861-4611; paalart.org)
Richmond Public Library: Showcasing performances and four galleries in a multidisciplinary venue, featuring local and regional artists in specialties including photography, prints, painting and multimedia. (First and East Franklin streets; 646-7223; richmondpubliclibrary.org)
Sara D. November Gallery: At Weinstein JCC. Presenting Jewish artists and Judaic artwork to encourage preservation of Jewish culture and heritage as well as nurturing creativity in the arts. (5403 Monument Ave.; 285-6500; weinsteinjcc.org)
Science Museum of Virginia: Sparking curiosity and highlighting connections to science all around us through changing art exhibitions. (2500 W. Broad St.; 864-1400; smv.org)
Sediment: Featuring exhibitions of contemporary art as well as performances by regional and international artists. (208 E. Grace St.; sedimentarts.org)
Shockoe Artspace: Exhibiting local, regional and national visual artists; hosts twice-monthly podcast on art and design by two Virginia Commonwealth University art professors. (12 N. 19th St.; 209-740-0916; shockoeartspace.com; podcast at artspeakpodcast.com)
Spotlight Gallery: At Pine Camp Arts & Community Center. Supporting the local arts community through diverse, contemporary exhibitions. (4901 Old Brook Road; 646-3674; richmondgov.com/parks)
Studio School Gallery: At Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Showcasing Studio School students and faculty. (2911 Grove Ave.; 367-0816; vmfa.museum)
Studio Two Three: A nonprofit studio that gives people the space, tools and classes to "find that thing they love and make it." (3300 W. Clay St.; 254-7302; studiotwothree.org)
University of Richmond Museums: Featuring permanent collections as well as rotating exhibitions of art, artifacts and natural history specimens. (28 Westhampton Way; 289-8276; museums.richmond.edu)
The Valentine: Collecting, preserving and interpreting Richmond’s stories through permanent and changing exhibitions, including photography displays. (1015 E. Clay St.; 649-0711; thevalentine.org)
Virginia Holocaust Museum: Featuring permanent and visiting exhibitions depicting personal stories of Holocaust survivors. (2000 E. Cary St.; 257-5400; vaholocaust.org)
Visual Arts Center of Richmond: Highlighting contemporary artists who use and innovate with materials and processes taught in the center’s 16 professional studios in exhibitions in the True F. Luck Gallery. (1812 W. Main St.; 353-0094; visarts.org)
Windemere Art Gallery: Offering studio space, wall space and art instruction in a quaint antebellum home. (6162 Mechanicsville Turnpike; 730-0384; windemereartgallery.org)
COMMERCIAL GALLERIES
43rd Street Gallery: Specializing in handmade contemporary crafts by local artisans; also includes an on-site pottery studio. (1412 W. 43rd St.; 233-1758; 43rdstgallery.com)
9WG Studios: Presenting art shows in the gallery space of this working video and audio production facility. (9 W. Grace St.; 225-9510; 9wgstudios.com)
ADA Gallery: Artist-run gallery exhibiting work by emerging and midcareer artists, both national and international, with a focus on Richmond and Mid-Atlantic artists. (228 W. Broad St.; 644-0100; adagallery.com)
Artemis Gallery: Exhibiting handcrafted arts and crafts in the Fan District. (1601 W. Main St.; 683-5738; artemisgalleryrichmond.com)
Bella Arte Gallery: Specializing in original fine art, prints, studio glass, artisan jewelry and sculpture in all genres from national and regional artists. Authorized Virginia dealer for Dr. Seuss (Theodor Geisel) art prints, sculpture and unorthodox taxidermy. (3734 Winterfield Road; 794-1511; bella-arte.com)
Brazier Studio and Gallery: Highlighting portraits, painting and workshops by Loryn Brazier. (1616 W. Main St.; 358-2771; braziergallery.com)
Candela Books + Gallery: Featuring exhibitions by contemporary photographers in Richmond's only gallery exclusively featuring fine art photography. (214 W. Broad St.; 225-5527; candelabooks.com)
Chasen Galleries: Exhibiting a variety of fine art, sculpture and glass from contemporary artists worldwide. (3101 Ellwood Ave.; 204-1048; chasengalleries.com)
Chop Suey Books: Presenting the annual holiday Bizarre Market in December with handmade gift items from local artists. (2913 W. Cary St.; 422-8066; chopsueybooks.com)
Crossroads Art Center: Highlighting emerging and established Mid-Atlantic artists, in works from crafts to fine art, in more than 25,000 square feet. (2016 Staples Mill Road; 278-8950; crossroadsartcenter.com)
Eric Schindler Gallery: Established in 1962 and exhibiting contemporary art in various media by emerging and established artists, with a focus on regional talent. (2305 E. Broad St.; 644-5005; ericschindlergallery.com)
Ghostprint Gallery: Representing national and international artists through an online gallery and periodic installations locally and on the East Coast. By appointment only. (5001 W. Leigh St.; 344-1557; ghostprintgallery.com)
Ginger Levit Atelier: Specializing in fine French paintings and works on paper, particularly of the 19th century; also featuring paintings by major American artists, including Virginia’s Theresa Pollak and William Fletcher Jones. By appointment only. (419 Dellbrooks Place; 740-1471; gingerlevit.com)
glave kocen gallery: Featuring regional and national contemporary artists in the Fan District. (1620 W. Main St.; 358-1990; glavekocengallery.com)
The Highpoint: Featuring new exhibitions quarterly from its office and creative space in Scott’s Addition. (3300 W. Broad St.; 254-2763; thehighpointrichmond.com)
Page Bond Gallery: Exhibiting modern and contemporary art in a variety of media and disciplines by emerging, midcareer and established artists with local, national and international reputations. (1625 W. Main St.; 359-3633; pagebondgallery.com)
Quirk Gallery: In Quirk Hotel. Opening exhibitions from local and national artists every six weeks and featuring a curated gift shop. (207 W. Broad St.; 340-6036; quirkgallery.com)
Reynolds Gallery: Exhibiting contemporary art by regional, national and international artists. (1514 W. Main St.; 355-6553; reynoldsgallery.com)
Shockoe Bottom Clay: All-ceramic gallery representing 25 local artists, plus studio space. (1714 E. Main St.; 775-0832; shockoebottomclay.com)
Uptown Gallery: Operating as a co-op and staffed by more than 20 local artists who create and exhibit work in a variety of media and techniques. (1305 W. Main St.; 353-8343; uptowngalleryrichmond.com)
Walton Gallery: Exhibiting contemporary art in the historic Uptown district of Petersburg. (17 N. Sycamore St. in Petersburg; 732-2475; waltongallery.com)
The Ward Center for Contemporary Art: Offering art shows in the historic Butterworth’s building, renovated to include eight galleries in 26,000 square feet. (132 N. Sycamore St. in Petersburg; 793-8300; thewardcenter.com)
The Well Art Gallery: Featuring rotating exhibitions from local artists in a range of media; available for viewing by appointment and during First Fridays. (1309 Hull St.; 658-3468; www.thewellartgallery.com)
West End Gallery: Specializing in original paintings from local, national and international artists. (4021 Lauderdale Drive; 740-1569; westendgalleryrva.com)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.