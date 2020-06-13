Amanda C. Isaac, associate curator at George Washington's Mount Vernon, reveals an overlooked side of our nation's precedent-setting first, first lady.
Martha Washington's last quilt
(1800-02)
A recent gift to Mount Vernon highlights the artistry of Martha Dandridge Custis Washington, and it serves as an important counterpoint to her popular image as a diminutive, self-effacing figure.
Three quilts by Washington (1731-1802) are known to have survived, and their large size – each more than 8 feet square – and bold patterns are a powerful expression of her creative vision. The recent gift reunites all three at Mount Vernon.
Throughout her life, Washington excelled in a surprising variety of needlearts, including quilting, knitting, silk embroidery, netting, whitework and canvaswork (now known as needlepoint). The type of work she did varied with her circumstances.
During the Revolutionary War, Washington joined her husband at each of the Continental Army’s winter encampments. She turned to her needlework as a creative and practical outlet – knitting stockings for soldiers, making caps for officers and reputedly stitching the first Purple Heart badge.
Washington often gave away her needlework to family and friends, and the quilts, too, were likely intended gifts. Taking pieces of the same cloth used for her and her husband's garments, she created patchworks of memories to be passed down and treasured.
Washington seems to have made the surviving quilts when she was in her 60s, based on the fabric dates. This quilt was likely her last, as she completed only a portion of the patchwork top before she died.
A paper label, written by Washington’s eldest granddaughter, Eliza Parke Custis Law, explains its history:
“This Quilt was entirely the work of my grandmother as far as the plain borders. I finished it in 1815 and leave it to my Rosebud" – Law's granddaughter.
The quilt uses fabric from one of Washington’s gowns and a toile found in one of the other quilts, confirming the common source of all three quilts.
Technically it is a quilt top, rather than a complete quilt with a pieced top, filling and backing stitched together. At the center, appliqued circles appear to retain temporary basting stitches. Tiny, precise construction stitches unite the small, plain pieces of the background, a testament to her expertise.
Altogether, Washington and granddaughter Eliza used 20 printed cotton fabrics reflecting the palettes of their day – from the rich pink, purple, brown, mustard and turquoise of the 1790s to the vivid red, orange, blue and green of the early 1800s. The neoclassical swag is a rarely seen print from this era.
Washington’s four children predeceased her, but she actively nurtured Eliza and three other grandchildren, plus numerous nieces and nephews. The young women learned needlearts from Washington, and more than 200 years later, her quilts and needlework reflect a talent that can inspire modern makers of all types.
(mountvernon.org)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.