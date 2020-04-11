Timothy Hensley, director of collections at the Virginia Holocaust Museum, shares a Nazi-era letter sent to Richmond that highlighted the peril facing Jews in Germany.
Eisenmann-Binswanger letter
(1941)
In the early years of the Third Reich, the Nazis promoted a long series of legislative decrees to restrict the economic and social life of Germany’s Jewish population. The plan was to encourage Jews to leave the country "of their own accord."
This letter – dated Oct. 19, 1941, and air-mailed in an envelope with postage featuring Adolf Hitler – is from Lina Eisenmann in Augsburg to her cousin Sam Binswanger in Richmond, and it illustrates the difficulties Jews faced in attempting to flee Nazi Germany.
Binswanger was the grandson of the founder of Binswanger Glass – this letter was sent to a company address on South Sixth Street – and Binswanger was acting as a sponsor for his cousin. Proof of sponsorship was one of a dozen documents Jews were required to produce in order to immigrate to the United States.
In addition, the émigré needed a visa application, birth certificate, tax documentation, medical clearance, police certificate, military discharge papers and a personal property inventory. The United States also required that each sponsor provide a recommendation letter, tax returns, a bank asset letter and an affidavit promising to support the émigré financially.
It could easily take a year or more to collect this documentation. Jews needed all of this in hand – along with passage on a ship – before their visa applications could be successfully processed.
By October 1941, Eisenmann – who was 55 or 56 at the time – had completed this process and was simply awaiting a ship with an open passage. As she describes in her letter, she received a cable from Binswanger several days earlier, on Oct. 15. It appears he suggested that she leave Augsburg and head to Spain to catch a steamer leaving on Oct. 25.
This is problematic for Eisenmann, as once she gets a ticket on a ship, it takes time to finalize the visa application and travel by train to Spain. In the letter, she tells Binswanger that there is no accommodation on a steamer leaving in November, so she hopes to find something in December.
"Let us pray that your and my efforts may be successful and that nothing may interfere my definite departure," Eisenmann writes, noting that the cable from Binswanger "came at a time when I was deeply depressed and without any hope."
This is the only communication we have between the cousins.
The Jews of Augsburg were deported from Germany in spring 1942. The majority were sent to the Belzec extermination camp in Poland and murdered, though Eisenmann was deported to Terezin (also known as Theresienstadt) in what is now the Czech Republic. Records at Yad Vashem, the Holocaust remembrance center in Israel, indicate that she perished in Auschwitz in 1943.
(vaholocaust.org)
