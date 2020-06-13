We asked our friends at Virginia museums and archives to spotlight interesting pieces in their collections. Here, Valentine chief curator Meg Hughes – with research from Elizabeth Outka, co-curator of the 2018-19 exhibition "Pandemic: Richmond" – re-examines deadly history.
Pandemic medical bag
(early 20th century)
Tuberculosis, cholera, typhoid fever, polio, the 1918-19 influenza, HIV/AIDS – the new coronavirus joins a list of diseases that have shaped Richmond and world history, changing how people lived and prompting lifesaving advances in health care.
Smallpox holds a special distinction among these contagions: It is the only one to have been eliminated through vaccination.
Killing three of every 10 victims, smallpox was one of the deadliest diseases in history. Caused by the variola virus and spread by person-to-person contact, smallpox created a distinctive rash of red spots across the body. Sores and pustules would develop and scab over, leaving disfiguring scars on survivors. The virus also could cause blindness.
This medical bag belonged to Isaac Curd, a Richmond doctor who became well-acquainted with a disease that impacted Virginia from its earliest days: Smallpox was introduced in the 1600s by Jamestown settlers. By 1700, it had already killed 75% of the indigenous population, which had developed no immunity. The disease nearly wiped out the once-powerful Powhatan Chiefdom.
Regular outbreaks swept through Richmond from the 18th century to the first part of the 20th century, often falling disproportionately on the poor and the enslaved.
Curd was born in 1835, and he was a Confederate assistant surgeon in Lewisburg (now part of West Virginia) during the Civil War – in which far more soldiers died of disease than in battle. At Chimborazo, the vast military hospital in Richmond, many patients tried to inoculate themselves against smallpox by applying scabs from infected soldiers; doctors also used this approach, called variolation. Amid unsanitary conditions, this often led to more infections.
In 1796, English scientist Edward Jenner used material from cowpox sores to develop the first successful vaccine against smallpox. Vaccination programs spread unevenly from there. (In 1800, Henrico County magistrates granted a license for an inoculation clinic at the estate of John Tabb.)
Curd, who later practiced medicine in Richmond and Gordonsville, was a member of the Richmond Board of Health by 1889. And in 1907, he began to supervise the city's smallpox hospital, a responsibility he held for many years. His medical bag was a key part of his work.
Curd died in 1928, and the Richmond region continued to see minor smallpox outbreaks into the 1930s. In Virginia, the last case of smallpox was reported in 1944.
After years of vigorous public health campaigns, smallpox was eliminated from the U.S. in 1949 – and, in 1980, it was declared eradicated from the world.
(thevalentine.org)
