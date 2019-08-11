Taber Bain, collections specialist with Tompkins-McCaw Library for the Health Sciences (part of VCU Libraries), examines a medical specimen.
Hemocytometer
(1935)
Today, we accept that an important part of physicians' work is not just reviewing what they can see with their eyes but what they can count and measure. On the historical scale, though, that’s a recent development – it came into favor only in the past couple of centuries.
A familiar ritual of the modern physical exam is knowing that at some point, a doctor will want to draw blood. While this process would typically be performed by lab specialists today, early 20th-century doctors would do the work themselves.
This type of handy pocket-size kit – a hemocytometer – would have been common for even the most general practitioners of medicine. The prefix "hemo" means blood, and the counting-chamber device allowed the physician to quantify red blood cells in a sample.
Purchased by a Culpeper physician, this American Standard Haemacytometer was manufactured in 1935 by the Arthur H. Thomas Co. of Philadelphia (which is still in business as Thomas Scientific). With its decorative and elegant green velvet interior, the device cost $3 – that was more than other medical and scientific pocket kits in the company's catalog.
The plush design adds little to the functionality of the kit, which despite its intimidating appearance is a very simple tool.
The glass pipettes served to collect and dilute the blood – and a single drop would be enough. The blood sample would be placed in a thick glass tray that was essentially a microscope slide. Indentations on either side of the tray created a counting chamber.
The doctor could load the counting chamber under a microscope, and a very small grid in the chamber made it easy to manually count the red blood cells visible in the sample.
Red blood cells carry oxygen through your body, and diseases associated with their levels include various types of anemia. The hemocytometer, invented by a French anatomist in the 19th century, was among many significant advances in health and medicine. The fact that measuring cell counts was standard practice for even a rural Virginia doctor indicates how thoroughly medicine had transitioned from art to science by the 1930s.
