You might not be an undergrad anymore, but you can still give learning the old college try. At the University of Richmond, Nathan Snaza, Ph.D., teaches an English course called "Queer Literatures." We asked for some insight.
***
How has literature influenced our vocabulary about "queerness"?
Psychologists and philosophers have noted that human identity tends to be founded upon, and maintained by, narratives – whether these are myths, scriptures or other types of stories. Queerness might be seen or felt where anyone feels out of step with the stories we’re told that are meant to anchor our senses of self and community.
Most of us who identify as queer just felt that out-of-stepness initially. And we often start flailing around to find stories that can help us make sense of things. In those situations, people have found “queer” inspiration in a vast variety of sources, such as Shakespearean sonnets, “The Wizard of Oz” or songs by Madonna or Lady Gaga.
What we’re exploring in my class is how having access to as many narratives as possible – from different times, places and contexts – means that as we make up ourselves and make sense of the world, we have a rich archive of stories to draw on. Reading literature can then be a source of strategies for surviving in what continues to be a profoundly homophobic world.
Do we interpret authors differently today than in their original era?
Especially before the Stonewall Riots of 1969, many writers expressed queer desires, identities and relations in euphemistic or indirect ways. Modern queer theory provides methods for analyzing that, and a lot of authors – who once were never cited when discussing queerness – have come to be seen as part of queer literature.
This includes texts by important writers of the 19th and 20th centuries, such as Herman Melville, Henry James, Willa Cather, Langston Hughes and W.H. Auden. From earlier, there's Shakespeare – and there's even a good case for reading the "Epic of Gilgamesh,” the oldest-known literary text in the world, as a queer text!
There also are writers whose texts were understood as queer when they were published but whose importance has increased in our present. James Baldwin is a great example from the mid-20th century, since his novels and nonfiction are really nuanced explorations of how queer sexuality, race and class are intertwined. He was posing a lot of questions in the 1950s and '60s that activists are working through today.
Tell us about a text that connects queer literature to a different field.
There are so many! Samuel Delany is probably best-known as a science fiction novelist, but in our class, we spent a few weeks on his 1999 book “Times Square Red, Times Square Blue,” which consists of two long essays.
The first is almost a memoir, offering stories of the encounters Delany had – most involving semi-anonymous sex – in and around the pornographic theaters that used to punctuate Times Square. Because he was writing in the middle of New York City’s massive redevelopment of the area, the essay is self-consciously describing a world as it is disappearing.
The second essay builds from those stories toward a more abstract account of how and why it’s important for any democracy to have public spaces where people from across the social strata can come into contact and pleasantly interact.
In the process, Delany goes into a lot of detail about how large-scale development projects work, and the book helps us think about ways that particular economic arrangements make specific spaces available and accessible – including spaces that support queer identities and social relations.
In class, we pair Delany’s book with work by historian John D’Emilio, who underscores how aspects of 20th-century capitalism – especially urbanization and the increasing economic independence of waged workers from their families – made “gay” identity possible long before Stonewall and the modern LGBT rights movements.
Is there a recent work that influenced our depictions of identity?
It’s not always read as a literary text, but in my class we read “The Combahee River Collective Statement,” which was published in 1977. It’s a kind of manifesto for black lesbian feminism.
In just under 4,000 words, the authors basically invent the vocabulary that a lot of activists and academics now use to assess the relation between sexuality, race, gender, class, geography, education and ability. The statement invents the terms “identity politics” and “interlocking oppressions,” so it's arguably the first iteration of what many of us now call “intersectionality.”
I’m not sure any other text has had such an enormous, if sometimes unacknowledged, impact on our political vocabulary. With that influence comes a lot of misunderstanding. It’s difficult to think of a term more fraught with tension in the U.S. right now than “identity politics.”
One reason I teach it is that as a text, it has an incredible combination of clarity and patient analysis on the one hand – and explosive, world-remaking rhetoric on the other.
How does queer literature fit with a larger literary tradition?
In some ways, the larger literary tradition is and always has been queer.
Eve Sedgwick, one of the founding scholars of queer theory, jokes in “Epistemology of the Closet” that if you ask if there has ever been a gay Shakespeare, Plato or Proust, the answer is yes – and their names are Shakespeare, Plato and Proust. So one part of queer literary studies has been to reread the entire traditional curriculum in a way that makes this explicit.
And there are writers who are commonly taught as part of other important literary movements – for instance, from the Harlem Renaissance, the Beat Generation or the New York School of poetry – who foregrounded queer desire. Classroom encounters with these writers don’t always dwell on those aspects of the literature, though.
And I think as we get closer to the present, there really has emerged a sense that queer literature is its own tradition. Part of this is because universities offer courses such as "Queer Literatures," something that didn’t happen much before the 1990s. I think it’s also about the work of organizations such as the Lambda Literary Foundation and the network of small presses and journals, independent bookstores and writers conferences that exist now to support queer writing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.