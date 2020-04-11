We asked our friends at the Virginia Museum of Natural History in Martinsville to spotlight something fascinating about our state. Here, they reveal a curious disappearing act.
Virginia Beach bug
The Virginia Beach bug (Pycnoderiella virginiana) hasn't been seen in three decades. Is it one of our state's rarest native insects? Or is it neither rare ... nor a true Virginian?
A rarity: The Virginia Beach bug is a distant cousin of the familiar stink bug, but fewer than 20 have been collected – all from First Landing State Park in Virginia Beach. They were caught in pitfall traps in 1989 and 1990, but since then, not a single one is known to have been found.
Look close: Viewed with the naked eye, the Virginia Beach bug looks like a speck about the size of a pinhead. Under a microscope, though, its prominent hunchback and peculiar wings are visible.
Plant lover: As a plant bug in the Miridae family, it likely has a preferred host – one theory is that it might suck juices from the leaves of partridgeberry plants. But if a plant bug is collected in a specific area, it generally is expected to occur there year after year, as long as its host plants still grow. For the Virginia Beach bug to simply disappear is strange.
Island relative: When first discovered, the Virginia Beach bug was the lone member of its genus – that is, the species had no other known close relatives. But about a decade ago, entomologist Thomas J. Henry was sorting through materials at the National Museum of Natural History in Washington and found a second member of the genus: Pycnoderiella insularis.
A new theory: As it turns out, all of the specimens Henry found came from Cuba and Jamaica. So the discovery of a close relative living elsewhere raised the possibility that the Virginia Beach bug may not be from Virginia at all.
Just a visitor? Henry noted that the bug was discovered fairly close to Norfolk, one of the busiest seaports on the East Coast. Perhaps it hitched a ride to Virginia Beach, probably from an island in the West Indies. If so, the bug may not even be rare on the island it hails from.
Mystery remains: In Virginia Beach, the small population could have been wiped out by an unnaturally cold winter – or any number of other possibilities. Ultimately, we are left with an insect – not seen here since 1990 – that may be an incredibly rare Virginia native ... or not.
More than half of the Virginia Beach bug specimens are housed at the Virginia Museum of Natural History. For more about Virginia's natural history, visit vmnh.net.
