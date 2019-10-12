Performances for some larger groups might be listed at Richmond.com and in the calendar in the RTD's This Weekend section on Thursdays. Contact groups for schedules and costs. (Area code 804 unless otherwise noted.)
BALLET
Concert Ballet of Virginia: Community ballet company performs in many venues. (798-0945; concertballet.com)
Richmond Ballet: State ballet of Virginia, founded in 1957, performs at Dominion Energy Center's Carpenter Theatre and at its own smaller Studio Theater. (407 E. Canal St.; 344-0906; richmondballet.com)
MODERN
Dogtown Dance Theatre: Independent artists present works in movement, music, visual and vocal arts; classes offered (109 W. 15th St.; dogtowndancetheatre.com). Multiple resident companies:
* RVA Dance Collective: The union of various forms of art. (rvadancecollective.com)
* Circular Expressions: A flow arts troupe with hula hoop dancers that encourages expression through prop manipulation and choreography. (circularexpressions.com)
* Claves Unidos: Translated as "united rhythms," participants celebrate the historical, political and social connections of African dances. (clavesunidos.com)
* KrasH!Dance Productions: Contemporary company fuses dance with theater for unique storytelling experience onstage. (kellyhamlin.org)
* Pole Pressure: Teaching and sharing the art of pole dancing. (polepressurerichmond.com)
* Richmond Urban Dance: Focusing exclusively on street-style dance for all ages and skill sets. (richmondurbandance.com)
* Salsa Connection Dance Company: The group (formerly Latin Vintage Productions) promotes awareness of Latin dance and music. (salsaconnection.net)
* Studio 4 Dance Agency: Concentrating on hip-hop dance. (studio4dancellc.com)
Electric Nomad Dance: Belly-dance and transnational dance in all incarnations for all ages and levels. (123 E. Main St.; 549-3982; electricnomad.net)
Host of Sparrows Aerial Circus: Richmond’s first aerial dance and circus arts company offers performances and classes at Plant Zero (Studio 59). (0 E. Fourth St.; 615-0309; hostofsparrows.wordpress.com)
K Dance: Contemporary dance company known for Yes! Dance Festival. (270-4944; kdance.org)
RVA Hoop Lovers: Dedicated community of Hoopers promotes self-expression through movement arts. (517-9292; Facebook)
Starr Foster Dance Project: Contemporary company creates dance works and shows. (304-1523; starrfosterdance.org)
CULTURAL
Apsaras Arts Dance Group: Classical Indian dance; students perform at cultural and community events. (387-0548; apsarasvirginia.com)
Colonial Dance Club: Teaches and performs English country dancing of the 18th century at Belmont Recreation Center. (744-3264; lindance.history@gmail.com)
Elegba Folklore Society: Teaching and performing African dance, drumming and the oral tradition. (101 E. Broad St.; 644-3900; efsinc.org)
Ezibu Muntu African Dance and Cultural Foundation: Teaches African culture and tradition; available for lectures, workshops and performances. (6503 Old Warwick Road; 592-0086; ezibumuntu.org)
International Folk Dance Club of Richmond: Teaching, dancing and exhibiting folk dances of many nations at Dumbarton Elementary School. (672-2734; Facebook)
Jewels of the Oasis: Amateur Middle Eastern belly-dancing group. (jewelsoftheoasis.com)
Latin Ballet of Virginia: Company uses Latin cultural dancing to interpret dances and stories. (356-3876; latinballet.com)
More or Less Morris: Morris dancing is an English ritual that dates to medieval times; open to new members and musicians. (363-7659; Facebook)
Richmond Renaissance Dancers: Teaches and performs Elizabethan court dances of the late 16th century; meets at Deep Run Recreation Center. (744-3264 or 651-9468)
Richmond, VA Scottish Country Dancers: Traditional ballroom dancing of Scotland; meets at the Dance Space at 6004-A W. Broad St.. (richmondscottishcountrydancers.org)
OTHER STYLES
Country Style Dancers of Virginia: Social club teaches line dances, with weekly meetings at Mi Hacienda at 8250 Midlothian Turnpike. (307-3375; Facebook)
Dance Space: Provides dance location for array of styles. (6004-A W. Broad St.; 888-842-2425; thedancespace.com)
Richmond Boot Scooters: Country/Western line dancing at Club Midway/Calabash Seafood; offers classes. (love2bootscoot@gmail.com; Facebook)
Richmond Shag Club: Offers lessons and socials focused on the Carolina Shag swing dance, at the Visions Dance Club, Holiday Inn Koger Center. (shagrva.org)
Richmond Square and Round Dance Association: Four couples (a square) perform intricate moves to rapid calls; organized into four local clubs:
* Capitol Squares Club: Advanced square dancing (A2) meets at Holladay Elementary School. (757-478-0025; rsarda.org)
* Circle Eight Club: Members with caller dance at Thompson Middle School. (276-2088; rsarda.org)
* Colonial Squares Square Dance Club: Meets at Colonial Heights High School. (733-4663; rsarda.org)
* Tuckahoe Square Dance Club: Mainstream/Plus Club; singles and couples welcome to dance at All Saints Episcopal Church. (514-0306; tuckahoesquaredanceclub.com)
Traditional American Dance and Music Society: Contra dancing to live music at Lewis Ginter Recreational Center. (873-2071; tadamsva.org)
USA Dance: Chapters share enjoyment of ballroom dancing for amateurs and encourage new members and singles. Richmond chapter meets at Rigby's Jig Dance Studio at 5470 W. Broad. St. and at Deep Run Recreation Center (usadancerichmond.org). Tri-Cities Chapter meets at Wesley United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall in Colonial Heights (usadancetricitiesva.org). National organization: (usadance.org)
COMMUNITY CLUBS
City Dance Theatre: Youth dance company performs at Dogwood Dell, with rehearsals at Pine Camp Arts and Community Center. (646-3673; www.richmondgov.com/parks – select “cultural arts”)
Dance clubs: Ballroom, German, Colonial dance, international and square and round groups; sponsored by Henrico County Recreation and Parks. (501-5859; henrico.us/rec)
UNIVERSITY PROGRAMS
University Dancers: University of Richmond’s student dance troupe offers a main-stage season. (modlin.richmond.edu)
VCU Dance: Performances of new works by guest artists, faculty and dance majors at Virginia Commonwealth University. (Grace Street Theater; 828-2020; arts.vcu.edu/dance)
