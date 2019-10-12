Belle Isle Craft Spirits
615 Maury St.; belleislecraftspirits.com
Tasting room: none
Director of production: Gregg Brooks
Products: Belle Isle Premium Moonshine, Belle Isle Honey Habanero, Belle Isle Ruby Red Grapefruit, Belle Isle Cold Brew Coffee, Belle Isle 100, Bell Isle Blood Orange, Belle Isle Canned Cocktails
Availability: in more than 600 ABC stores and restaurants combined
Of note: Canned Cocktails are made with Belle Isle moonshine infusions, topped with soda water for an effervescent finish. The beverage is low in calories and has no artificial flavoring or color. Canned Cocktails can be enjoyed chilled.
**
Cirrus Vodka
1603 Ownby Lane; (844) 724-7787; cirrusvodka.com
Tasting room: Fri. 5-8:30; Sat. 1-8:30; Sun. 1-6
Tasting fee: flight of three $10; cocktails $8
Head distiller: Eliad Gebrehiwot
Products: Cirrus Vodka (750 ml and 1.75 liter)
Availability: in 200 ABC stores and 300 Virginia restaurants (also in select stores in D.C., Maryland and the Carolinas)
Of note: Cirrus is an award-winning craft vodka distilled from non-GMO potatoes. The vodka is triple-distilled, tested and passed through an eight-step filtration process to ensure a smooth and sippable profile.
**
James River Distillery
2700 Hardy St.; (804) 716-5172; jrdistillery.com
Tasting room: Mon.-Fri. noon-5; Sat. 1-4
Tasting fee: $5
Master distiller: Dwight Chew
Products/availability: Commonwealth Gin (available in most ABC stores and distillery store), Continental Gin (by special order at all ABC stores and distillery store), Unauthorized Absence Gin (by special order at all ABC stores and distillery store), Jackson & James Rum (by special order at all ABC stores and distillery store), Øster Vit (at certain ABC stores and distillery store), Arctic Snow Gwar Vodka (only at distillery store); also at many local restaurants. Honey, strawberry, Paw Paw and persimmon rums are now also available special order and at the distillery store.
Of note: Using local ingredients, JRD makes three gins, five rums, a potato vodka and the only aquavit distilled in Virginia. Visitors to the distillery learn how the spirits are made and can sample each product neat or mixed into a cocktail.
***
Reservoir Distillery
1800-A Summit Ave.; (804) 912-2621; reservoirdistillery.com
Tasting room: Wed.-Fri. 4-7; Sat. 3-6; (bottle purchase Mon.-Fri. 9-5)
Tasting fee: flight of three $10; cocktails $10; additional limited offerings at market price
Distillers: Dave Cuttino and Jay Carpenter
Products: Single Grain Reservoir Wheat Whiskey, Single Grain Reservoir Bourbon Whiskey, Single Grain Reservoir Rye Whiskey, Hunter & Scott Bourbon, Holland’s Ghost Bourbon, Grey Ghost Bourbon, Whiskey Mash-Up Series (collaborations with breweries, meaderies, wineries and cideries), specialty bottlings including Maison De Cuivre (bourbon finished in French oak Merlot casks)
Availability: in ABC stores, distillery store and numerous restaurants and bars
Of note: Farm-to-glass distillery focuses on Virginia ingredients. Visitors can create their own blends from Reservoir's single-grain expressions and can order their own custom blend and packaging (minimum required).
**
Sleepy Fox Distillery
11670 Lakeridge Parkway in Ashland; (804) 525-0628; sleepyfoxdistillery.com
Tasting room: Mon.-Wed. 11-5; Thu. 12-6; Fri.-Sat. 12-7; Sun. 12-6
Tasting fee: $10
Distiller: Mike Layne
Products: 40 to 150 proof range includes bourbon, maple whiskey, long-aged single-barrel straight bourbon, vodka, and clear 90 and 150 moonshines. Other moonshines are apple pie, peach, black cherry and cinnamon.
Availability: in ABC stores and distillery store
Of note: A 27-foot tasting bar in the distillery store features shots and mixed drinks as well as to-go bottles.
**
Three Crosses Distilling
3835 Old Buckingham Road in Powhatan; (804) 818-6330; threecrossesdistilling.com
Tasting room: Thu. 1-8; Fri.-Sat. 11-8; Sun. 1-5; (bottle purchase Tue.-Wed. 10-2)
Tasting fee: $8 for 1.5 oz.; $7 for flight (1.5 oz. total spread among three spirits)
Distillers: owners John and Michelle Davenport
Products: Three Crosses American Whiskey, Crossed Rifles White Rum, Crossed Rifles Spiced Rum, Black Chevron Vodka and Route 13 Moonshine
Availability: American Whiskey in select ABC stores; all spirits at distillery
Of note: Corn for Route 13 Moonshine and American Whiskey is grown in Powhatan, and rye for whiskey is grown in Loudoun County. Three Crosses, which is Powhatan's first legal distillery, also offers local cheese and honeys.
**
Trial & Error
1606 W. Main St.; (804) 213-0212; trialanderrordistillery.com
Tasting room: Tue.-Fri. 11-7; Sat. 10-6
Tasting fee: $5.99
Distillers: John Kreckman and Justin Hobson
Products: Golden Rum, Silver Rum, Pepo Rum, American Grappa (grape-based brandy), Sloe Berry Flavored Gin, limoncello, whiskey, citrus-flavored rums
Availability: in ABC stores (light and dark rum) and distillery
Of note: Distillery is in a former office space in back of Bombolini Pasta, the Kreckman family's pasta café and shop. Tasting room opened in 2018 in an old horse stable/warehouse.
**
Virago Spirits
1727 Rhoadmiller St.; (804) 355-8746; viragospirits.com
Tasting room: Thu. 3-7; Fri.-Sat. 3-9; Sun. 2-6; (bottle purchase Mon.-Fri 12-5)
Tasting fee: $15
Distillers: Barry Haneberg and Brad Haneberg
Products: Four-Port Rum, Port-Cask-Finished Rum, Gin, Coffee Liqueur
Availability: in ABC stores and distillery store
Of note: In addition to rums, Virago produces herbal spirits, fruit brandies and specialty spirits and liqueurs. The production philosophy mixes time-honored techniques with modern creativity and innovation.
