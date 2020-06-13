Fifty years ago, in January 1970, Richmond officially annexed part of Chesterfield County – an act that diluted African Americans' population share in the city, prompted lawsuits over its impact (notably by Richmond activist Curtis Holt Sr.) and led to a moratorium on annexations, which had allowed cities to expand. But the day itself was relatively quiet. Here are excerpts from the RTD.
Jan. 1, 1970 – Here are some key facts about the Richmond-Chesterfield annexation involving the largest land area award to a city in Virginia history:
* Size – 23 square miles, making the new city about 63 square miles;
* Population – 47,000 persons annexed, according to the latest city estimate, making the new city population approximately 264,000;
* Cost – $55.5 million ($7.8 million that the city must pay to Chesterfield today; $19.4 million of Chesterfield debt that the city must assume; $28.3 million that the city is to spend for capital improvements to benefit the annexed area).
Jan. 2, 1970 – The city of Richmond moved during the New Year's holiday period with apparent efficiency to provide public safety protection to a newly annexed 23-square-mile area.
The first phase of the transition from Chesterfield County to Richmond passed uneventfully, if not unnoticed, for the approximately 47,000 new city residents.
The annexation award is the largest in Virginia history in population and usable land. It still left Richmond considerably behind Norfolk in population with approximately 264,000 persons, compared to about 330,000 in the port city.
City police, fire and ambulance services went into effect for the new residents immediately after midnight Wednesday. Spokesmen for the city services and their counterparts in Chesterfield who formerly supplied these services agreed yesterday that the transition had gone smoothly. ...
Among other parts of the first phase of the city's takeover which have completed are:
* Payment by the city of more than $7.8 million to the county to compensate for the annexation; ...
* Installation of road signs marking the expanded boundaries of the city;
* Mailing of city welfare checks to the approximately 50 families in the annexed area receiving public assistance ...
Among those present for the official presentation of the city's $7,806,857.26 check to county Treasurer George W. Moore yesterday were Mayor Phil Bagley; Irvin G. Horner, chairman of the county Board of Supervisors; M.W. Burnett, Chesterfield executive secretary; and [Richmond City Manager Alan F.] Kiepper.
It was Bagley and Horner who drew up a compromise boundary for the annexed territory, which the court ultimately adopted.
"Did you ever get a check for $7.8 million that you didn't want to receive?" Horner asked as Bagley gave the check to Moore. ...
Because of the holiday period, the second phase of the city's three-phase annexation program will begin Monday with the institution of the full range of the city's nonemergency services.
Public health, animal collection and other services, as well as inspection activities, will begin then. The county has turned over all of its building, electrical and plumbing permits in the annexed area to the city's inspectors. ...
The third phase of the city's program will involve completing the transfer of water customers from the county to the city and the completion of city sewage facilities to serve the area.
Chesterfield County will continue to be responsible for providing one major public service – education – under terms of the annexation order.
All former county schoolchildren will remain in their present schools until the end of the school year. Many schoolchildren in the annexed area will continue to attend county schools during the 1970-71 and 1971-72 school years while new city schools are being built.
ANNEXED AREA UNPERTURBED
Jan. 2, 1970 – People seemed to have other things on their minds ... like aspirin, ice bags and the football bowl games.
The fact that they were suddenly city residents, or working in the city, hadn't really sunk in.
A snack counter worker at a bowling alley said her customers hadn't mentioned it all day. They were more interested in the bowling, pool scores or the games and pageants on the snack area's TV. ...
At another restaurant, now in the city, one waitress said she hadn't heard a comment about annexation all day. ...
Roger L. Tuttle, a major spokesman for the Chesterfield Council of Civic Associations, which has opposed annexation and is now pressing a suit in the U.S. Supreme Court, had a reaction typical of homeowners in the area.
"I noticed that the sun came up as usual this morning."
A year later:
Feb. 25, 1971 – A multifaceted voting rights suit asking for the overturn of the 1969 annexation award of 23 square miles of Chesterfield County to Richmond was filed in U.S. District Court here yesterday.
In addition, the plaintiff, Curtis Holt Sr. of Richmond, is asking that last year's Richmond councilmanic election be voided, a new election ordered and that the city government temporarily be turned over to a court-appointed receiver.
