Will the spring of our discontent give way to a more glorious summer?
As I write this, many Virginia businesses – and many Virginians – are taking tentative steps toward an uncertain "new normal."
As you read this – now, nearly a month later – how many of us will have ventured to a restaurant patio or socially distanced dining room? Will you have gotten a proper hair cut?
"Reopening" is a word we've long associated with a school or a store, but now it seems to apply to our lives in general. On the cusp of this new season, we hope for good health, continued safety and a chance to appreciate – actually, reappreciate – the culture and beauty that highlight Richmond and beyond.
In that spirit, our new edition looks at Virginia as a state of art.
One of the world's great sparkling cities? We've got it. A scene that has inspired artists for centuries? We've got it. The nation's oldest folk art museum? We've got it.
From those renowned destinations to charming trails and rural retreats, Virginia offers an expansive palette of artistic offerings. If you want to get out and about, we spotlight a dozen notions that might inspire you to forge a creative path.
In other features:
* We revisit another type of beauty – and a historic one, at that. The Gibson Girl was one of America's idealized depictions of women, and she has roots in Virginia (and a marriage in Richmond). But Irene Langhorne Gibson was more than a pretty face.
* The next time you pour a glass of milk or pass the dairy case in the market, tip your cap. Dairy farmers in Virginia face a lot of challenges, but during National Dairy Month in June, we visit two operations not far from Richmond that are exploring interesting paths – like robots and ice cream – toward their futures.
* As many of us think about fresh starts for the season, some are thinking about fresh starts in life. Over several years, photojournalist Julia Rendleman spent time with a woman who hopes that a Chesterfield County Jail program will help her leave addiction behind. We get a glimpse of the journey.
* Fifty years ago, Richmond officially annexed part of Chesterfield County – an act that diluted African Americans' population share in the city, prompted lawsuits and led to a moratorium on annexations, which had allowed cities to expand. But the day itself? We look back and found that it was surprisingly quiet.
* From the outdoors, we investigate a "cow killer" whose name isn't its only surprise. We check out a long-necked stunner in the wild. And Clare Schapiro even has al fresco dining on her mind.
Columnist Tom Allen offers an interesting thought to end the edition: a reflection on remembering his parents while they're still here. I imagine that many of us have had similar thoughts during the coronavirus pandemic, which has created dislocation at every turn.
As we cautiously proceed with reconnecting – with our families, with our community – let's do so with great appreciation for what we can offer each other, and for what our region offers to us.
Here's to a safe and satisfying summer. Be well, Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.