Let's celebrate the 2019 RTD Person of the Year honorees — and be inspired by their efforts.
In the fifth year of the region's leading civic recognition program, we spotlight a broad range of individuals and their broad range of contributions to the Richmond community, whether this year or over time.
Our honorees are standouts in many fields — from art and advocacy to science and nature — and their work touches everyone from students to seniors. This year, two of our honorees reached the pinnacle of their professions, and we recognize them together as the 2019 RTD People of the Year.
Meg Medina was 40 when she fully turned her career to writing, and she has crafted a true story of success. Bringing life and giving voice to the Latino experience in young adult fiction, picture books and other works, Medina was awarded the 2019 Newbery Medal — the highest honor in American literature for children — for her book "Merci Suárez Changes Gears," about a strong-willed sixth-grader and her struggles at home and school.
Rodney Robinson knows of such struggles. A Richmond schoolteacher for 20 years, he found his calling in the city's juvenile detention center, where he targets the school-to-prison pipeline at ground level. Robinson was named the 2019 National Teacher of the Year and is now traveling the country to share his message of not criminalizing poverty, of supporting restorative discipline instead of exclusionary, and of making schools more integrated.
***
We also spotlight 22 other honorees whose efforts in recent times have further shaped and improved the Richmond region.
Frank Gupton expands access to medicine throughout the world, and Dr. Danny Avula emphasizes public health in underserved communities locally.
Angela Patton elevates African American girls, April Marchetti forges a STEM path for Latina youth, and Charleita Richardson makes college a reality for students from challenging circumstances.
Accessibility — for all abilities — drives the efforts of Hunter Leemon and Kim Watson, while advocacy is the hallmark of James Parrish and Randy Rollins.
In philanthropy, Talley Baratka harnesses strength in numbers among women, and Daphne Swanson makes numbers and finance a strength in youth education.
Dennis Bickmeier shifts gears to reimagine Richmond Raceway, while David Harris refashioned a stretch of roadway to honor his famous uncle.
Throughout much of the state, Jeffrey Allison is the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, while Susan Dewey promotes affordable housing and Thelma Bland Watson gives voice to seniors.
Margaret Freund continues to redevelop Richmond with care and creativity, while Doug Pick continues to feed the community.
As Mike Wade brought progressive thinking to law enforcement, Jackie Stone carries forward a message of diversity and excellence in the legal field.
And Lynne Hughes brings comfort to grieving youths and families, while Shane Tippett tends a garden like no other.
It's an impressive group of people — and there are so many more like them, making Richmond better every day and every year. We salute our 2019 RTD Person of the Year honorees.
***
The RTD Person of the Year program welcomes nominations from the public throughout the year. Visit Richmond.com/nominate to suggest an honoree.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.