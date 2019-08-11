A huge cactus and a bespectacled gargoyle might not come to mind when you think of Richmond "monuments," but let's give them their due.

In this edition, we explore a half-dozen of the Richmond area's outdoor curiosities. We're talking about a neon sign … with a link to media mogul Ted Turner. A pyramid to ... well, we're not sure. A piece of public art … derived, in part, from a famously bad automobile.

And a “historical” marker … that is far from historical, but is connected to the first time Richmond burned – yes, the first time. And we’re talking long before the Civil War.

No, these not-quite-monuments aren't perched on a tree-lined avenue that is a source of beauty and pain. Eh, scratch that – one of them actually is! But they all represent beauty, history and oddity in the region, and each has a fascinating story.

In other features:

* Speaking of curiosities, we reflect on Disney's "lost" America. The grand vision of a history-based theme park in Northern Virginia was abandoned 25 years ago, and we check with some key players about a simple notion: Could the idea have actually worked?

* Going back a bit further, we consider a pivotal election 50 years ago that planted fresh political seeds in the state. In a very different political climate, Linwood Holton made history.

* We share the story of a local college student who thinks she's 23 – but remembering birth years and dates wasn't a priority amid war. Still, she wouldn't let the Taliban derail her dream.

* We take a road trip to an oldie but a goodie. Rising amid once-dominant tobacco fields, this historic but easily overlooked gem features ghost stories, buried silver ... and high-end bathrooms.

* We check out a pistol set from a duel that didn't involve Alexander Hamilton. We admire a century-old uniform that highlights how women have served our country. And we see red – in an old medical device.

* From the kitchen, Holly Prestidge and Clare Schapiro find delicious simplicity in the simple egg, and we explore the chemistry of cuisine.

* In the outdoors, we find a bit of desert flair for the local landscape, and we investigate the only scorpion that calls Virginia home – but juuuuuust barely.

* And from up above, we look back at Skylab, the ill-fated space station that fell to Earth 40 years ago.

Yep, Richmond was ready to pick up its pieces – but no debris landed here after all. Now that would have been a real oddity.

