A huge cactus and a bespectacled gargoyle might not come to mind when you think of Richmond "monuments," but let's give them their due.
In this edition, we explore a half-dozen of the Richmond area's outdoor curiosities. We're talking about a neon sign … with a link to media mogul Ted Turner. A pyramid to ... well, we're not sure. A piece of public art … derived, in part, from a famously bad automobile.
And a “historical” marker … that is far from historical, but is connected to the first time Richmond burned – yes, the first time. And we’re talking long before the Civil War.
No, these not-quite-monuments aren't perched on a tree-lined avenue that is a source of beauty and pain. Eh, scratch that – one of them actually is! But they all represent beauty, history and oddity in the region, and each has a fascinating story.
In other features:
* Speaking of curiosities, we reflect on Disney's "lost" America. The grand vision of a history-based theme park in Northern Virginia was abandoned 25 years ago, and we check with some key players about a simple notion: Could the idea have actually worked?
* Going back a bit further, we consider a pivotal election 50 years ago that planted fresh political seeds in the state. In a very different political climate, Linwood Holton made history.
* We share the story of a local college student who thinks she's 23 – but remembering birth years and dates wasn't a priority amid war. Still, she wouldn't let the Taliban derail her dream.
* We take a road trip to an oldie but a goodie. Rising amid once-dominant tobacco fields, this historic but easily overlooked gem features ghost stories, buried silver ... and high-end bathrooms.
* We check out a pistol set from a duel that didn't involve Alexander Hamilton. We admire a century-old uniform that highlights how women have served our country. And we see red – in an old medical device.
* From the kitchen, Holly Prestidge and Clare Schapiro find delicious simplicity in the simple egg, and we explore the chemistry of cuisine.
* In the outdoors, we find a bit of desert flair for the local landscape, and we investigate the only scorpion that calls Virginia home – but juuuuuust barely.
* And from up above, we look back at Skylab, the ill-fated space station that fell to Earth 40 years ago.
Yep, Richmond was ready to pick up its pieces – but no debris landed here after all. Now that would have been a real oddity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.