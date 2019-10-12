Earlier this year, I was chatting with a colleague at our sister newspaper in Lynchburg. She had Richmond on her mind.
For one of her publications, she was seeking an "urban explorer" piece, a travel feature to entice readers to visit the capital region. After talking with her about potential writers, I realized — as editor of a magazine with "Discover" and "Richmond" in the title — why don't I just do it?
It turned out to be a great chance to reflect. And it's a fitting tie-in to this edition: our 2020 annual guide to the region — featuring "The Best," a compilation of favorite local businesses and more as voted on by RTD readers.
In working on the piece, the first thing that came to mind was the James — in part because Lynchburg residents know the river well, and in part because the James was essentially a sewer just a few decades ago. Among the thoughts I shared:
It's astounding to think of how far the James has come, with our park system considered among the best in the country. And it's every bit as amazing to realize how, on its banks, the Richmond region has undergone a renaissance that seemed unimaginable at the turn of this century.
I had wondered if Richmond could ever overcome — or reckon with — its past, let alone embrace its potential. Yet here we are, a nationally and even internationally renowned destination for art, food, beer and remarkable American history, which is being told with more diversity and nuance than ever.
Of course, I noted that there's no way for a visitor to truly savor Richmond in a day or weekend. And that's every bit as true for us, the locals, as it is for guests. So let our 2020 annual guide spur some exploration of your own.
For my Lynchburg visitors, I encouraged them to enjoy a bit of the river — while staying dry — by strolling along Belle Isle, the Canal Walk and the T. Tyler Potterfield Memorial Bridge. Our annual guide includes many more popular spots and river history.
For a broader view of our history, I suggested that the out-of-towners consider the Richmond Slave Trail and the American Civil War Museum. Our guide offers countless additional points of interest to visit.
For a bit of culture, I said visitors could see the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, the Virginia Museum of History & Culture and Maymont in close proximity (and Byrd Park along the way). Our guide includes lots of cultural destinations and listings.
And for food and drink? Well, there are so many great options here that I was almost overwhelmed to offer recommendations. Our guide has expansive roundups of local restaurants, breweries and more.
You undoubtedly have your own local favorites in all these realms, so our guide also includes what you have deemed "The Best." Earlier this year, the RTD invited readers to visit Richmond.com and vote for their favorites in more than 100 categories. With nearly 300,000 votes, you certainly chimed in!
Richmond has earned a lot of "best" designations in recent years, and rightfully so. So let's go out and discover — or rediscover — what makes our region so great.
