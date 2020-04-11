As I write this, the world has become a very different place.
As you read this – now, nearly a month later – we can reflect on whether our sense of disruption feels more or less intense than it did in mid-March, as the coronavirus pandemic emerged.
Those of us in the news business struggle with balancing the breaking news of the day with other angles that, in the case of Discover Richmond, remind us that our community is fascinating and vibrant on its best days – and even on its toughest.
So I write this with optimism that, soon, we won't have to filter every waking thought through the lens of social distancing and hand sanitizer. We will return to fully savoring the culture, history, food and more that have made Richmond one of the brightest lights of regional reinvention in recent decades.
In that spirit, let's explore some of those topics in our new edition:
* Restaurants have helped put Richmond on the international map – and they will remain one of our calling cards as we navigate our way through current events. But don't overlook the amazing bakeries that turn out some real gems.
Holly Prestidge is an excellent cook and baker (yes, those are separate talents), and she visited a baker's dozen of local places that offer sweet and savory delights. Some spots might be familiar, and some not. Frankly, you could come up with several dozen more bakeries – and countless treats – that are every bit as good. So consider this just a sampler platter, and let the crumbs fly.
* Midlothian might conjure images of suburban growth, but it still has pockets of rural charm. And within one, you'll find another throwback: a former general store with roots in the 19th century.
Hallsboro Store was a combination shop, post office and gathering space near a train depot along an old railroad line. It's a rare survivor from its era, and even in its most recent incarnation as a boutique shop, its roots are resonant – as are the memories of longtime residents who recall its earlier days.
* Some are beauty queens. Some are marathoners. We're talking about pigeons, and they have a flock of devotees in the Richmond area. As hobby and sport, pigeons are at the center of a storied tradition, and we catch up with some local enthusiasts whose expertise might surprise you as much as their birds.
* When you think of local art, don't stop at big murals and public statues: Look in or above a shop window, too. Hand-painted signs – an old-school style of art-meets-commerce – haven’t seen such a local heyday since the 1940s.
* We examine patriotism and tragedy from the same era – how Americans scrimped and saved to support the war effort, and how a loved one connected to a notable Richmond name perished overseas. We also revisit Virginia's last days as a larger state. We explore the outlines of queer literature. And we reveal a curious disappearing act from nature.
We even get to the root of a stunning flower that shines only briefly in this new season. And in our spring of uncertainty, we hope this edition reminds you of the beauty and richness around us.
Let's embrace our sense of community. Be well, Richmond.
