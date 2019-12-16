Daphne Swanson has an accounting degree and a CPA license, so in that spirit, consider a few numbers:
There's 4.8 million, which is roughly the number of students reached every year by Junior Achievement USA. There's 25,000, which is about how many are served in our region.
And there's 100. In 2019, the national JA celebrates its centennial year, and Swanson is approaching her 15th anniversary with JA of Central Virginia. As president and CEO since 2011, she is the driving force behind the local affiliate that promotes work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy to K-12 students in nine area school districts.
“Some students will tell you they never had any thought of starting their own business, but once you break it down for them, in a classroom setting, it’s not as daunting,” said Swanson, who joined the local JA in 2005 as a part-time accountant and moved into progressively higher positions.
Swanson grew up in Jamestown, N.Y. (the hometown of Lucille Ball) and didn't have JA programs in her schools. It wasn't until her late teens that a relative's simple message — about achieving whatever she wanted — truly resonated with her. And that's the message JA imparts through financial lessons and real-world experiences shared in classes taught by volunteer business professionals.
“Volunteers have tremendous impact,” Swanson said. “When a volunteer goes into a class, students might not be familiar with the careers they are hearing about, but [students] need to be exposed to different opportunities.”
As Swanson took the CEO role, JA of Central Virginia was piloting a financial life skills program called JA Finance Park. The program creates adult life scenarios for student participants, making them navigate jobs, housing and transportation costs — and unexpected expenditures.
Originally offered through a mobile unit, JA Finance Park is now housed permanently — since 2017 — on the third floor of Henrico County’s Libbie Mill Library, thanks largely to a $4 million fundraising campaign.
Former board chairman and capital campaign chairman Simon Hodges, a Dominion Energy executive, said Swanson’s leadership during the campaign was crucial.
“Daphne made sure the organization did not lose sight of the mission while we were repositioning for the future,” Hodges said.
He said the fundraising campaign was “transformational” in enabling the local JA to rebalance its cost and revenue model, and Swanson's skills as a communicator and collaborator were key.
“She did most of the heavy lifting, meeting with potential donors and following up with informational requests, and she is constantly working with leaders across the region — public, private and nonprofit — to identify where Junior Achievement of Central Virginia can play a role in solving community needs,” Hodges said.
Swanson also is proud of the agreements she forged with area school districts that provide for JA instruction in the classroom. JA’s lessons “align perfectly” with state-mandated economics and personal finance requirements, she said, and make it easier for donors to see the benefit of supporting JA.
“We can show that schools need [these lessons], they want it, and we can provide it,” she said.
A recent addition to the Finance Park is a career center, which supports a new state directive that middle school students be exposed to career planning before they reach high school.
Swanson said her work with JA made her a better parent to her now college-age daughter by making sure she has the financial literacy needed for adulthood. And she noted that national JA research shows that one in five students involved in JA programs will pursue a future in the career field occupied by a volunteer who has worked with the student.
“That speaks volumes about the impact the volunteers have,” she said. And JA.
IN HER WORDS: DAPHNE SWANSON
president/CEO, Junior Achievement of Central Virginia
Hometown: Falconer, N.Y. (in the state's westernmost county)
Family: spouse Steve, one daughter
What is something about you that might surprise others?
After high school, I moved to Florida and attended a travel and tourism technical school. I worked in the hospitality industry for a year before moving back to New York and starting college.
I enjoyed my experience in the industry, though I realized it wasn’t something I wanted to do as a career. But the training helped me sharpen my soft skills and work readiness. I also learned the importance of customer service — not just in that industry but in any career.
If you had to pick a different profession, what would you choose?
I'd be an attorney specializing in child advocacy and protection. Growing up, I experienced times when I could have benefited from the involvement of an advocate. After returning from Florida and exploring different careers, I felt a strong connection to this profession.
Who is your role model?
My stepmom, Gret. We were not close when I was a teenager, but she was a good mother. She was really the first example I had of a strong, successful woman.
She balanced a demanding career and a blended family. She set a great example through commitment to her family, her compassion for others and her capacity to give. She truly is a wonderful person — and is now one of my best friends.
Describe a small moment in your life that has had a lasting impact on you.
The conversation I had with Gret driving back home from the airport when I returned from Florida. She asked me what I wanted to do, and I said I wanted to go to law school to become an attorney.
We talked for a while, but the one thing she said that I will never forget is: “You can do anything you want to once you set your mind to it.” It sounds so insignificant, but it meant so much to me at the time.
Tell us about a setback or disappointment and what you learned from it.
Not doing as well on the LSAT as I thought I would. I had always done well in school and college, so this was a big disappointment as I considered going to law school. I realized I needed to reassess my choice of career and re-evaluate my interests and strengths.
The experience taught me to adapt and move forward in a productive way. It taught me to view a setback as an opportunity for growth or change. I started working in the mortgage and banking industry and realized I enjoyed working in finance, which led me to go back to school to get an accounting degree and CPA license. I then began a career at Deloitte.
When I was ready to transition out of public accounting, the managing partner at Deloitte was the chair of Junior Achievement’s board and recommended me for a position there. That’s when I found my true passion.
Tell us about an object you own that has great sentimental value.
A mother and daughter picture that Sydney, my daughter, painted when she was in first grade. It’s a picture of me holding her when she was a baby, and we are looking at each other smiling. It’s very special to me, and I have it hanging in my home.
What is something you haven’t done that you’d really like to do?
Use my passport! I have used it once — traveling to Iceland with Sydney for her high school graduation. But I am looking forward to using it more.
If you could spend a day with a historical or fictional character, who would it be?
I’d love to spend time with Maggie Walker. Her leadership, entrepreneurial spirit and strong business intuition and skills are qualities I greatly value and admire. She changed history and opened up doors for so many — locally and nationally.
In 1988, she was inducted posthumously as a laureate into the JA Greater Richmond Business Hall of Fame. Her accomplishments and contributions are true inspirations.
What is your favorite movie?
"It’s a Wonderful Life." I have always loved the story and its message. I cry every time I watch it.
How would you spend a great day in Richmond with a close friend?
We'd start the day with a run around Belle Isle and Brown’s Island, followed by brunch at The Continental on Grove Avenue. A walking tour organized by the Valentine would be followed by a visit to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. And for dinner, we'd enjoy Stella’s.
If you could deliver a message to a large audience, what would it be?
Our future depends on the success of our young people — they are tomorrow’s leaders and workers. We need to support and prepare them with the critical skills and character necessary to succeed in the 21st-century workplace.
