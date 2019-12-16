Soon after arriving in 2011 as president of Richmond Raceway, Dennis Bickmeier sat down to review documents at his new desk.
“I was going through old plans for the whole 1,100 acres of the complex. Most were about the future of the racetrack itself,” he recalled. But on one map, “the amphitheater had a big X over it.”
Curious, Bickmeier asked the track’s parent company, International Speedway Corp., about plans for the amphitheater that is just outside the track’s gates. By then, it was nearly two decades old.
“They were thinking about knocking that thing down,” he said. “I told them no, I didn’t agree. I said, ‘Give me a couple of years. Let us see what we can do with it.’”
Among other things, Bickmeier moved NASCAR’s pre-race drivers’ meetings to the amphitheater, opening the sessions to thousands of fans. But he had bigger plans, and in 2019, he drew back the curtain on Virginia Credit Union LIVE!, the $500,000 makeover of the performance space and its 6,000 covered seats.
“It fills a need for the region,” Bickmeier said, noting that the amphitheater offers a size and location for acts that might have passed by Richmond before.
The amphitheater upgrade was an add-on to Bickmeier's $30 million “re-imagining” of Richmond Raceway’s infield, which was unveiled in fall 2018 and features fan-friendly innovations that have set new standards for NASCAR tracks.
The raceway complex, with exposition spaces in addition to the track’s facilities, had events on 276 days during the space of a year, Bickmeier said – sometimes with two or three events on the same day. He said 400,000 people came to the complex in 2018.
“We’re not a one-trick pony, We’re a multipurpose facility, and we use that to our advantage and the community’s advantage," Bickmeier said.
“I love being a cheerleader for this region,” he added. “Part of my job is to be that cheerleader – to try to recruit other events to come here. ... Maybe some of that is tied to trying to reinvent ourselves a little bit.”
Refurbishing the amphitheater and branching out from his main job of running the racetrack – home to a pair of major NASCAR events each year (and IndyCar soon) – demonstrates how Bickmeier has taken on an expanded role in the community, said Jack Berry, president and CEO of Richmond Region Tourism, whose board includes Bickmeier.
"He has national-level ideas for what we can do here," Berry said.
But Bickmeier also maintains a local focus that includes developing the raceway as a broader community partner.
Drawing on his experience at other NASCAR tracks and with pro baseball’s Los Angeles Angels and pro hockey's Anaheim Ducks, Bickmeier established Richmond Raceway Cares. Under the umbrella of NASCAR’s charitable foundation, RR Cares raises funds – upward of $25,000 per year – for local nonprofits.
He also resurrected a scholarship program for graduating seniors at Henrico High School, and raceway staff members volunteer with Feed More, the Henrico Police Athletic League and elsewhere.
As one of Henrico County’s largest landowners and taxpayers, the raceway has a significant economic impact through its events and the hotel stays by its patrons. Business aside, though, County Manager John Vithoulkas noted that Bickmeier “is one of those people you gravitate toward because of their genuineness.”
For example, track representatives meet monthly with seven nearby neighborhood associations.
“We want to know what’s going on in these neighborhoods,” Bickmeier said, “so we can go to the county and speak with one neighborhood voice.”
Berry is grateful for the commitment Bickmeier is bringing to expanding the raceway's ties – and Richmond's potential as a destination.
"Dennis has completely embraced the region," Berry said. "He is committed to Richmond. ... He has a passion for it.”
***
IN HIS WORDS: DENNIS BICKMEIER
president, Richmond Raceway
Hometown: Bellaire, Ohio
Family: wife Erin, three children
***
What is something about you that might surprise others?
I worked in a garment factory in South Central Los Angeles while I was interning with the Los Angeles Dodgers. I had to do something to earn money. I was fortunate that my aunt and uncle put a roof over my head and gave me an old truck to drive to get to and from Dodger Stadium and to this garment factory, which specialized in sports apparel.
One of the equipment guys from the Dodgers asked the people at the garment factory to hire me. They needed someone to inventory all their different types of fabric and colors for each. Rolls and rolls of fabric – floor to ceiling!
I worked a five- or six-hour morning shift for a few months during the Dodgers internship before I got my first full-time job in sports. I would work in the morning, go to the stadium after lunch – and shower and change there – and if it were a home game, I'd work until it ended late that night. You have to do whatever it takes to break into this business.
Tell us about a setback or disappointment and what you learned from it
There are so many obstacles along the way in life and career that challenge you, and how you deal with them molds you into the person you are today.
Very early in my career, my manager’s duties were being split up. I got moved from working with this individual, and I was put under another person who had just joined the company. I wasn’t happy about the move or with my new manager. In fact, I felt I was basically training this person, and I let frustration get the better of me and quit.
I was disappointed in myself, as I’m not a quitter. I needed to work on my patience, and I needed to be open to change and see the bigger organizational picture for the company. It was a moment when I wasn’t thinking “team” first.
If you could spend a day with a historical or fictional character, who would it be?
Jackie Robinson. The biggest thing I would want to get out of that day would be to listen to him explain why he didn’t give up.
From studying the history of baseball in America (which was an actual class I took at Ohio University) to having that internship with the Dodgers to meeting his wife to hearing stories from the late Shav Glick (a longtime Robinson friend, classmate and sportswriter for the Los Angeles Times), I’m fascinated by the individual and his impact on baseball, sports overall and society.
I’m also very impressed by the legacy that continues today through the foundation established in Robinson's name.
What is your favorite movie?
The "Star Wars" collection of movies. They fascinated me as a kid, but I enjoy them more now watching them and analyzing them with my kids.
Who is your role model?
My mother, Irene. She’s unflappable in her faith and commitment to family, always putting others first. She never had a driver’s license and sometimes worked two jobs and volunteered at church and with our school – but she got where she needed to go, and she got me and my five siblings where we needed to go. She was tireless in her pursuit to get the job done – no matter the job or task. In looking back on everything she juggled for us, her work ethic has really rubbed off on me.
When I was young and going to elementary school at a small Catholic school, one of my cousins told me my mom was a “saint.” I know people use the phrase that so-and-so “is a saint” as a compliment, but I really thought it was true.
Tell us about an object you own that has great sentimental value
It’s objects for me. Being in sports, I collect a lot of memorabilia from the sports world and from events I’ve been associated with. The most sentimental value has to be in the number of credentials and tickets stubs I have saved from sports events, concerts and special events I have worked or attended.
I have them stored away, and my daughter and I are devising a plan to display them. I enjoy looking at them because each is tied to a memory and prompts an opportunity for some good storytelling.
If you had to pick a different profession or course of study, what would you choose?
The military. The opportunity to serve. Everything I did growing up and through college was sports-oriented. I was so focused on gaining experience in sports, to just get into sports management graduate school, that I wasn’t open to what else was out there and to even explore if there was another calling for me.
I have been afforded amazing opportunities to interact with our military and military leadership in my job, and I am amazed at the organization and leadership I have encountered. When we have done visits to military bases, I often catch myself reflecting on how I would have fit in and what I would have tried to pursue – probably something in the public affairs or information office side of the military. I have tremendous respect to those who have served and are serving our country.
What is something you haven’t done that you’d really like to do?
It’s a long list, but at the top right now are play Augusta National Golf Club, attend a Ryder Cup match and attend the Monaco Grand Prix.
How would you spend a great day in Richmond with a close friend?
We'd start with a morning walk around my neighborhood, then a tour of Richmond Raceway and a ride around the track in a pace car. Lunch in Scott’s Addition would be followed by golf and then a Richmond Flying Squirrels game (with a visit to “Parney’s Pub,” the gathering spot at the Diamond). Then we'd hit a rooftop bar.
If you could deliver a message to a large audience, what would it be?
Two things: (1) Never stop asking questions. (2) Don’t be afraid of accounting.
For the first: We are always learning, and we do that by asking questions, observing and experimenting. We shouldn’t be afraid to try things. It’s important to want to continue to gain knowledge and not think you know everything. Ask questions – challenge yourself to learn more and get out of your comfort zone to want to learn more.
For the second: I was not good with numbers, so I ran as far away from accounting and finance as possible when I was in school. As I progressed in business, I wasn’t going to continue to grow without a better understanding of budgets and accounting. I had to stop running from the numbers. I had to get out of my comfort zone or think someone else would handle it, so that’s what I did – with the help of others, and some other instructional tools, and actually doing the work!
Describe a small moment in your life that has had a lasting impact on you
How many of us have been told, “Don’t accept a ride with a stranger”? I guess Roger Penske wasn’t really a stranger – I knew who he was, but we had never been introduced.
It was June 1997, and California Speedway in Fontana, Calif., had its inaugural NASCAR race weekend. I was there at the request of a friend and fellow public relations colleague to assist him, as a volunteer, in the media center for the weekend. It was my first NASCAR race at Penske’s new and grandest facility. This massive, $100 million-plus place with sold-out grandstands marked NASCAR’s big return to the Los Angeles market after many years.
It was a spectacle. At that point in my career, I had worked a Super Bowl, an MLB All-Star Game and many high-profile NCAA events, but this one got me unlike any of the others. The sights and sounds were all-encompassing (and Jeff Gordon won and immediately became "my driver").
The media center was hectic, with hundreds of credentialed media, along with TV and radio broadcasts – and all of it was new to everyone there, so we were learning and solving problems on the fly.
Long after the checkered flag flew and night had fallen over the track, it was time to head home. Upon exiting the media center, a white Suburban pulled up with its window rolled down, and behind the wheel was Roger Penske. He asked where I was headed. “To my car,” I replied. He told me to get in and he would take me.
I politely declined because my car was not that far away. At this point, my friend, who was a Penske employee, walked out to see what was up. Penske then told us both to jump in, so I got in the front seat and my friend got in the back.
Penske said he had noticed me working in the media areas and thanked me for volunteering for the weekend. We proceeded to drive around for about 45 minutes with him asking me questions about the weekend: what I thought went well or didn't, what I would do differently, how they could improve, how the experience compared to other events.
We finally got to my car. I was stunned, and I thanked him for the opportunity. I continued to volunteer at their races for the balance of 1997, 1998 and 1999. When my friend got promoted in the Penske organization in late 1999, I was hired. It was my first full-time job in motorsports.
But that encounter showed me that no matter who you are or what you have achieved in business or life, information and feedback are invaluable when you're always striving to improve. It is equally valuable to recognize who that information is coming from, how you receive it and what you do with it.
Throughout his career, Roger Penske has always upheld the value of customer service and employee engagement to the highest level. From that encounter many years ago right up to today, I try to chin to that high bar.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.