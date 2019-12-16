If you've been around Feed More President and CEO Doug Pick for 10 years – or 10 minutes – there's a good chance you've heard the $7 story.
It goes like this: An elderly woman came into the lobby several years ago and, very slowly, pulled seven crumpled $1 bills from her pocket. One by one, she laid them on the front counter.
She explained that years ago, Feed More provided her with food when she fell on hard times. She no longer needed help, and she wanted to give back what she could. Pick was standing in the lobby at the time, and he describes that $7 gift as "the most amazing donation ever."
That's saying a lot, considering that the food distribution nonprofit has an annual budget of about $50 million.
"That's the holy grail to us," Pick said of that $7 donation. "I've lived off that [story] ever since."
In 2019, Feed More will handle about 30 million pounds of food and serve nearly 200,000 people in 34 localities throughout central Virginia. Its distribution network includes such programs as Meals On Wheels, summer meals programs for children, a mobile pantry that provides food for underserved communities, emergency assistance programs and more. A Community Kitchen program accounts for 20,000 meals each week.
That volume is, in large part, thanks to Pick.
He joined the organization late in 2012, following executive roles with IBM, Central Fidelity and its successor banks, and Capital One Financial Corp. At the time, Feed More handled about 18 million pounds, and it had limited name recognition with the public. It was reaching only about 48% of individuals who needed help.
Pick streamlined management and implemented initiatives with strong support among staff. He used technology and data to raise the nonprofit's profile with donors while reaching new customers. Today, Feed More reaches nearly 70% of its target market.
Tom Rohman, Feed More board vice chairman who previously served as chairman and helped hire Pick, called him "a black-belt strategist – and that's really what we needed." Instead of a "scatter gun" approach to finding new customers, Pick put data to work to create a "rifle shot" approach that identified specific areas of need.
"We just didn't know where the people were," Rohman said, but now, "using data in the right ways, we can ... find those people."
Pick said that when it comes to donors, no two are alike. So Feed More segmented its 40,000 donors into five demographics, then tailored its marketing to each group.
Young adults, for example, don't open mail but are more responsive to email and social media. Pick said they are willing to donate time and money, "but only to people [with whom] they've gotten their hands dirty." So Feed More devised a program that includes paying for the first round of beer at nearby Hardywood Park Craft Brewery for group members who take an hour to learn about Feed More's volunteer opportunities.
The event fills up, he said, "and then suddenly, they're involved with you."
Looking ahead, Pick said Feed More is working to collaborate with housing, job and transportation agencies to help create a system "to empower someone to never need us."
Most of the people who use Feed More – roughly 60% – are the working poor, meaning they have income, just not enough. Every day, Pick said, they worry about money, food, medicine, housing and transportation – "five major things, and they worry about each one every day."
"If we can take at least one of those off the list, then that frees them up to start working on the others," Pick said. "Give these people their pride, their dignity and ... a chance to get over whatever humps life's put in front of them, [so] they have their destiny in their own hands again."
IN HIS WORDS: DOUG PICK
president/CEO, Feed More
Hometown: Roanoke
Family: partner Jerri Kumery, two children
Describe a small moment in your life that has had a lasting impact on you.
When I was 10, my dad ushered my brother and me to the car with two peach baskets in hand, filled with food for Thanksgiving. It was the first of many times I went with him to visit Ms. Turner and her family across town.
It was my first touch with abject poverty. Their house smelled of clothes that hadn’t been washed. The walls were lined with holes stuffed with newspaper. I didn’t know people had so little, and to this day, that first visit is burned into my memory. This is when I came to understand the joy of helping others in need.
Tell us about a setback or disappointment and what you learned from it.
I wish I would have applied myself more during my education at the University of Virginia. I double-majored in business management and marketing, and I was really involved in Student Council. I devoted all of my time to it and really should have focused more on my formal education. (OK, there were a few parties thrown in there for good measure!)
In my post-collegiate years, I’ve dedicated myself to being a lifelong learner. These moments are where our best lessons come from, and they should be considered gifts.
If you could spend a day with a historical or fictional character, who would it be?
What I would really enjoy is a progressive dinner party so I could talk to a whole bunch of people! I’d love to meet a great creator like architect Frank Lloyd Wright, an activist like first lady Eleanor Roosevelt, an innovator like inventor Thomas Edison and a risk taker like aviator Amelia Earhart.
Tell us about an object you own that has great sentimental value.
Not being a “stuff” guy, I have a very small number of things I’ve kept over the years. But the most special has to be a tan leather box made by my grandfather. It’s about 6 inches square, with his initials carved in gold on the top. My grandfather gave it to my dad, and it was passed to me.
It holds a few sentimental items: lapel pins from each of the places I’ve worked, an old ring and my father's penknife.
What is something about you that might surprise others?
I tend to be an open book – there’s not much people don’t know about me. For those who met me later in life, they may be surprised to know I used to have a full head of red hair!
If you had to pick a different course of study, what would you choose?
I’ve always done what was best-suited for who I am and where I was at that point in my life. But I’ve always been intrigued by the Tibetan monks – how they learn to find the power of their minds that our world doesn’t come close to harnessing. I’ve often wondered what is hidden in there that we can’t see ... but there is no way I could stand the isolation!
What is something you haven’t done that you’d really like to do?
I don’t really keep a bucket list, so I look forward to what every day brings. But I did jump out of an airplane to help raise money for Feed More a few years back. It’s something I always wanted to do ... and won’t again!
What is your favorite music, etc.?
I’m a huge fan of The Boss! I love rolling down my car windows and pumping up the volume on Bruce Springsteen's music.
I’m an episodic reader, but my favorites include "Leadership is an Art," by Max De Pree; "The Road Less Traveled," by M. Scott Peck; and, lately, "Thank You for Being Late," by Thomas L. Friedman.
On TV, "The West Wing" is my favorite older show, and my new favorite is "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Her character is just brilliant – independent, funny and fiercely in search of, and committed to, her own path and journey.
Who is your role model?
I don’t necessarily adhere to a single role model – I’ve tried to find the best of everyone and put it into an amalgamation. You’re never done growing and evolving. There are probably 10 to 20 people I could list now, and I continue to add to the list!
Out of everyone, though, I’d have to say that Louis M. Pick, my grandfather, is the one I’ve kept close to my heart for so long. I had so much admiration for his authenticity, humility, productivity and, most important, his absolute love of life. He would always say, “It’s great to be alive” – something I still, to this day, say frequently.
He was a friendly, humble man who had an incredibly centered presence and was the best listener I ever knew.
How would you spend a great day in Richmond with a close friend?
There’s so much this city has to offer that I would need more than one day! I’d take them to the James River, walk around the Richmond Liberty Trail, ride down Monument Avenue – discussing its pros and cons – pop into The Jefferson, visit the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and the Richmond Ballet, and take in the entire city at the overlook at Church Hill near the old WRVA building. Of course, I’d end up at any number of our fantastic local restaurants!
If you could deliver a message to a large audience, what would it be?
We’re on this Earth for a short period of time. Do all you can to fill up your life with growth, and constantly challenge yourself with new opportunities. Come to accept that life is difficult, and once you accept that, it ceases to be so. If you embrace those tough times, that’s where all the great learning and growth comes from.
Strive to be your true, authentic self and know that real joy comes in giving to others. Know that you left no growth and no good deeds undone at the end of your time on Earth.
