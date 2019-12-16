Some are children. Some are adults in their 70s and 80s. A handful are elite competitors who hope to participate in the 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo. Most merely want to have fun.
Nearly all are playing today because Hunter Leemon and Sportable are on their team.
As the only adaptive athletics club in central Virginia, Sportable creates competitive and recreational opportunities for individuals with physical disabilities or visual impairment. Leemon, who in 2019 marks his fifth year as the nonprofit's executive director, estimates that 96% of Sportable’s more than 400 athletes “wouldn’t have access [to sports opportunities] without us.”
Established in 2005, Sportable – with a staff of nine and many volunteers – now offers 12 adaptive team and individual programs, ranging from archery and lacrosse to rowing and rugby. Leemon has been connected to Sportable for 10 years: He volunteered as a power-wheelchair soccer coach while working in 2009 as the Richmond Kickers’ director of sales.
Today, he occupies a position that appears to have been made for him and he for it. With energy, enthusiasm, humor and deep respect for the athletes he serves, he promotes Sportable's core conviction: Participation in athletics can transform the lives of individuals with physical disabilities.
“When you’re part of a team, you’re working toward a goal that’s bigger and more important than any individual – a goal that can be accomplished only if everyone pulls together to make it happen,” said Leemon, a graduate of Randolph-Macon College and Virginia Commonwealth University’s Center for Sport Leadership.
He paraphrases a Chinese proverb to highlight his belief in team beyond self: “Success isn’t measured by how high you climb. It’s measured by how many people you bring with you.”
That number is steadily increasing even beyond Sportable's athletes. In 2019, its educational outreach program, Changing Perceptions in Schools, expected to introduce the organization and its athletes to more than 7,000 Richmond-area students. Lessons include disability awareness and etiquette, the power of adaptive sports and the accomplishments of local competitors.
The program breeds understanding, which breeds respect, which breeds success. Said Leemon: “We want people to see our athletes not as amputees or individuals in wheelchairs, but as what they are: athletes.”
Leemon added that the social aspect of adaptive sports – in particular, mingling with teammates, friends and support staff following a practice or competition – “is just as important, and to be honest might be more important,” than anything that occurs in the arena. He pointed to Sportable’s adaptive rowing team, whose summertime practices on the James River near Rocketts Landing were sometimes followed by gatherings at the Conch Republic restaurant.
Such sessions “do so much for self-confidence and self-esteem,” Leemon said. “Basically, it’s a great way to break down some of the barriers created by a physical disability. [An adaptive athlete] can look around at other people having a good time and enjoying happy hour and say, ‘You know what? They’re just like me. The only difference is, I have to depend on a wheelchair or maybe a cane for mobility.’ ”
Sportable board Chairman Dale Ennis described Leemon’s enthusiasm as “contagious” and his impact as significant.
Leemon is “a calculating leader” who has “effectively grown our staff, our programming, our board and our donor base," Ennis said. "And he has no plans to slow down.”
Indeed, Leemon said his goal is to see Sportable recognized as the best adaptive sports club in the country. He'll celebrate every step of the journey.
"Every day, every single day, this job gives me the opportunity to help people," he said. "I mean, come on – what could be better than that?”
***
IN HIS WORDS: HUNTER LEEMON
executive director, Sportable
Hometown: Lawrenceville (in Brunswick County)
Family: wife Dee Dee, one son
***
Describe a small moment in your life that has had a lasting impact on you
I was lucky enough to enjoy a relatively successful start to my career in real estate, but I found myself liking my work less and less over time. One Monday in early 2007, the situation came to a head.
I dreaded the thought of going to work that morning. I forced myself to go in, but I was so miserable that I left the office. I remember going to see my wife and having a conversation with her about my life. I realized that I needed to make a change.
That moment was the beginning of a process that lasted over six months, trying to figure out what I wanted to do with my life. I read books, I did informational interviews, I saw a career counselor, and I was very intentional about identifying the things that made me both effective and happy.
Work became more bearable because I made the decision I was going to make a change. I just needed to know what.
What I discovered was that I wanted to be a part of something bigger than myself. That I needed the energy and spark that came from being around people. That I had a desire to lead people and help them be the best they could be. Ultimately that is what led me to a career in sports and nonprofit work. It has been a great fit and wonderful journey.
What is something about you that might surprise others?
Every time I watch the movie "Major League," I cry when the Indians win the pennant. I don’t particularly care for the Indians, and I’m not a big movie guy. But when Bob Uecker starts screaming “The Indians win it! The Indians win it! Oh my God, the Indians win it!” – it gets me every time.
If you could spend a day with a historical or fictional character, who would it be?
Jackie Robinson. I want to ask him how he found the courage to take the field for the Los Angeles Dodgers. I want to know where he found the resolve to stick through the ups and downs. I want to know how he controlled his emotions and always managed to take the high road.
And I would want the connection to take place today, allowing us to watch a baseball game together so that he could see the incredible impact he had on the game.
If you had to pick a different profession or course of study, what would you choose?
I have always thought that being a minister would be such a rewarding profession. I would love the day-to-day tasks – managing teams of staff and volunteers, delivering a speech and leading a production once a week, being a leader to such a wide array of members, running a small business trying to achieve financial and strategic success. There would never be a dull moment.
I also believe it would be a tremendous privilege and responsibility to be allowed into people's lives during their most beautiful and most painful moments. Weddings, funerals, confirmations, home visits, baptisms, last rites – what an honor that must be. While the job would not be easy, I’m not sure anything else could be as fulfilling.
Tell us about a setback or disappointment and what you learned from it
I had a career change when I was 29. I remember being scared of changing directions after nearly 10 years in one industry, thinking I had wasted away the beginning of my professional career. In retrospect, two things are very clear.
First, 29 is still young. There is a fear when you are a young professional that you have to be successful now. I think with age comes the wisdom that life is a journey, not a destination.
Second, I learned so much during my time in business that has made me a better leader today. The professional experiences, the relationships, and the business and financial foundation that it provided have all made me a more effective professional. I am so thankful it was part of my journey.
What is something you haven’t done that you’d really like to do?
I am so lucky to have a wife who loves to travel, and she gave me (and my son) that same love. There are so many journeys I would love to experience. A short list includes driving North America in an RV, visiting New Zealand and Australia, an extended food tour of Vietnam, an RV tour of Eastern Europe, and I would love to visit Madagascar and Mozambique.
Who are your role models?
Over the years they have changed, likely a result of life changes and maturity. The two who stand out are my dad and Wally Stettinius, the former leader of Cadmus Communications.
My dad did such a great job of raising me and my sisters, always sacrificing to provide whatever we needed. His unconditional love for us and his work ethic made a lasting impact on me.
Wally is someone I have grown close to since getting involved in nonprofit work. I have leaned on him for so much – wisdom, business acumen, people skills. Through all of our conversations I have developed a deep admiration for Wally. He is the best.
How would you spend a great day in Richmond with a close friend?
First, I would instruct this friend to visit on the second Saturday of October – and the weather will be perfect! – for the Richmond Folk Festival.
We’ll start the day with coffee at Stir Crazy, the best little neighborhood coffee shop in Richmond. Then we would hop on our bikes and head to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and the Virginia Museum of History & Culture – although I would goof and still call it by its old name, the Virginia Historical Society, at least three times that morning. We’ll walk through both, pretending to have the intellectual capacity to enjoy them like those around us who appear much more studious.
Then we’ll hit up Uber Eats so that we can have sandwiches delivered to us from Nomad Deli, the best sandwich in the city (post Nick’s). After lunch, we take off down Floyd Avenue on our bikes and head for the Folk Festival, the best community event our region does.
After a long afternoon of music along the river, we’ll head home and finish the day over beers at Final Gravity.
What are your favorite books?
I have to pick two, because they have been so important to me. The first is "Good to Great," the well-known business book by Jim Collins that examines how companies make the leap from good to great. I re-read that book every year, and I always have a few copies in my office so I can give it as a gift to those who haven’t read it.
I love many lessons in the book – getting the right people on your team, the window/mirror rule, creating the flywheel – and feel like they resonate in virtually any business situation. Both personally and professionally, that book has been a wonderful guide for me over the years.
The second book is "Manchild in the Promised Land," an autobiographical novel by Claude Brown that follows the author while growing up in Harlem during the 1940s and 1950s. Brown is surrounded by violence, poverty and a community wrecked by the effects of drug use. He seems destined to follow the same self-destructive path as many around him, but he meets someone who changes his life.
Dr. Papanek is the head of school at one of the reform institutions where Brown is sent as a kid. Unlike many authority figures from Brown's life, Papanek believes in him and challenges him to be better – to believe in himself, to get an education, to be anything he wants to be.
Because of that relationship, Brown’s story becomes an example of what is possible when we believe in others, when we push them to be their best. I love that book because of that lesson.
If you could deliver a message to a large audience, what would it be?
We have got to be start be nicer to each other. Take it upon yourself to be a positive light in the lives of others. Open a door. Smile and say hello – to everyone. Stop yelling on social media about how X sucks and how unjust Y is. Focus instead on being a “net positive” in the lives of others.
As a society, if we can get enough people engaged in doing small things that make a positive difference, those small things will lead to a larger positive impact in our community.
Tell us about an object you own that has great sentimental value
I don’t really have any objects of sentimental value, only memories. My wife is like this, too. Rarely do we spend money on objects, as we would much rather have experiences – international travel, weekend getaways, events, etc. Time spent with family and friends is the best.
