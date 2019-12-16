Growing up in small-town Virginia in the 1980s, James Parrish didn't have many LGBTQ role models.
The AIDS epidemic dominated the news. Cultural acceptance of gay and lesbian people had not yet begun to shift. In 1988, a government survey found that only 11% of American adults supported same-sex marriage.
Against that backdrop, Parrish wrestled with his own identity, waiting until his 30s to come out. There was a time he couldn't envision standing up in front his community in "affirmation" as a gay man.
That time is long gone. Parrish is now one of Virginia's most prominent LGBTQ rights advocates.
"When we're visible and we speak for our community, we win," said Parrish, who in 2019 marks his 10th year with Equality Virginia and is leading the organization during a time of immense social change.
In a state that passed a now-defunct ban on gay marriage just over a decade ago, Pride events and LGBTQ community centers are everywhere. It has become routine for Democratic politicians, and some Republicans, to profess support for LGBTQ rights. There are five openly LGBTQ lawmakers in the General Assembly.
Equality Virginia – which in 2019 is celebrating its 30th anniversary – has been at the forefront of that transformation. The organization focuses largely on legislative advocacy at the assembly, while also overseeing a variety of outreach initiatives, educational programs and resources to support LGBTQ Virginians.
Parrish was drawn into activism in 2005 when he joined the losing battle to block Virginia's constitutional ban on same-sex marriage, which took effect in 2007 after 57% of Virginia voters passed it the previous year.
"It was really difficult seeing the wall against two people being in love," Parrish said. "I don't like losing. I'm very competitive. But also, it's something we shouldn't have lost."
Dyana Mason, who led Equality Virginia from 2003 to 2008 at what she calls a "tipping point" for LGBTQ equality, said Parrish stood out as a particularly passionate volunteer in Virginia's marriage fight.
"He was super-persistent and had a lot of ideas and energy toward the work of Equality Virginia," said Mason, who now teaches nonprofit management at the University of Oregon. "It's been exciting to see the growth of the organization and the gains that the community has made there."
Parrish joined the Equality Virginia staff in 2009 as a program officer overseeing a grant to prevent anti-LGBTQ discrimination in public employment. He became the group's executive director in 2011. A few years later, he watched court rulings come down that legalized same-sex marriage in Virginia, then nationwide.
Since Parrish joined the organization, its staff has grown from two people to seven. Its $900,000 budget is more than triple what it was a decade ago.
"We've grown," Parrish said. "But also the LGBTQ community has visibly grown."
A native of Wakefield – a town of about 900 between Petersburg and Suffolk – Parrish didn't go into the civil rights field directly. After graduating from the University of Virginia in 1989 with a degree in biology, he spent more than a decade doing research and statistical analysis work.
"I like data," Parrish said. "Show me polls. Show me numbers."
For the 2019 legislative session, Parrish came armed with poll numbers showing that a majority of Republican voters support laws banning anti-LGBTQ discrimination in housing and public employment. But the bill, which passed the state Senate, never got a hearing in the House.
Parrish has made efforts to build bipartisan support for Equality Virginia's priorities, and he will continue to promote LGBTQ rights as a priority beyond politics.
"It's definitely a nonpartisan issue," Parrish said. "But politicians have been slow to grasp that."
***
IN HIS WORDS: JAMES PARRISH
executive director, Equality Virginia
Hometown: Wakefield
***
Tell us about an object you own that has great sentimental value.
My grandmother was an avid gardener, and her home was surrounded by flowers. After she passed away, my mother gave me some of my grandmother's daffodil bulbs. Each spring when they bloom, I am reminded of her and all of the great memories of playing in her gardens on the farm.
If you had to pick a different profession, what would you choose?
I think it would be interesting to be an architect or landscape designer. I love exploring homes and gardens, and it would be fun to design the spaces where we live.
If you could spend a day with a historical or fictional character, who would it be?
Any of the leaders of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender civil rights movement before the 1980s. It is empowering to think about people who lived their authentic lives and fought for that ideal in their communities at a time when their existence was criminalized. This was an era when medical associations considered LGBT people "mentally ill," and restaurants could lose their ABC license for just serving LGBT customers.
I didn't come out until around 30, and that was in a more accepting time. I have so much respect for those people who risked everything by just existing.
Tell us about a setback or disappointment and what you learned from it.
I first became involved with Equality Virginia as a volunteer on the campaign to defeat the anti-marriage amendment. The experience was amazing, spending a year with hundreds of other volunteers discussing gay and lesbian experiences of love, family and community.
There is a power in sharing personal stories: Human connection changes hearts and minds. I admire all of the brave couples who came out of the closet to share their story of love, because once they came out, there is no going back.
While we lost at the polls that year in 2006, I learned that sometimes losing is the path to victory. The experience shifted how Virginians thought about their neighbors, co-workers and family members, and it set the stage for greater acceptance and support for marriage equality less than 10 years later.
Who is your role model?
My father, for his work ethic and quiet generosity.
What is something you haven’t done that you’d really like to do?
I wish I were fluent in Spanish. Hopefully, there is still time!
What is your favorite TV program?
I love "The Office." I enjoy the absurd humor the writers created from everyday storylines that many of us have experienced in the workplace.
What is something about you that might surprise others?
I never think about it, but many people are surprised to learn I have never broken a bone.
Describe a small moment in your life that has had a lasting impact on you.
Recently, I attended the fourth anniversary gala for the Nationz Foundation. Nationz focuses on HIV testing and prevention, and supporting the health and wellness of the LGBTQ community, especially trans women of color.
At the gala, several testimonials were given by recent beneficiaries of Nationz services. All of these individuals shared life-changing and life-preserving stories as a result of support from Nationz. What stayed with me was how small these interventions were – like several hundred dollars to meet a one-time need in rent, or just a fundamental acceptance of someone's identity.
Reflecting on that evening, I am humbled to think about how I move through my everyday life and how privileged it is. The evening showed me how supporting an organization like Nationz, at a financial level that many organizations would consider a small donation, translates into life-altering and life-affirming circumstances for many of our Richmond neighbors. Give.
If you could deliver a message to a large audience, what would it be?
Expand your social circle. The work to create a more inclusive Virginia for LGBT people depends on changing hearts and minds.
During my tenure at Equality Virginia, I have learned the importance of meeting people where they are, listening and sharing personal stories. We can't increase support for our issues without moving people.
These days, I find so many people living in echo chambers – especially in their social media channels – and we all need to make an effort to make new connections. If we want to increase our influence and support on social justice issues, we limit ourselves if we draw lines in the sand.
How would you spend a great day in Richmond with a close friend?
I always recommend visiting the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and the James River Park System. They show off Richmond very well and provide a range of experiences. Whether you are a dedicated art enthusiast, outdoor adventurer or just want to enjoy a meal in a beautiful space, they both meet the mark.
