Kim Watson loves her job. It makes her feel good.
It's not the overwhelming needs of the thousands of people with disabilities – adults and children – whom Soar365 serves annually. It's the progress they make through the nonprofit's services.
It's not the constant grind of asking people for money. It's showing them what their donations yield – like Park365, which Watson championed and whose 2½ acres include wheelchair-accessible playgrounds, a stage, a fitness course and a sensory wall for people of all ages and abilities.
"If I'm having a hard time, going to the infant/pediatric therapy program; going to see a kid in the after-school program; going to Camp Baker, which is our facility in Chesterfield, to watch kids enjoying summer camp just makes me feel so good and reminds me why I'm doing what I'm doing."
Watson is vice president of community engagement at Soar365, which in 2019 marks its 65th anniversary – and Watson has been there for more than half of its lifetime. Formerly known as Greater Richmond ARC, the organization rebranded in 2019 with a name that fits its lofty mission.
Last year, Soar365 provided services including speech and motor-skill therapy, after-school and adult day care, and summer camp to more than 1,300 people with disabilities and their families. It also put more than 200 people with disabilities to work, with the value of the work contracts exceeding $11 million.
While its business services program provides a majority of the organization's revenue, it doesn't cover building new facilities such as the M.H. "Bud" Reinhart Center, an indoor recreation center at Camp Baker. That's where Watson comes in.
"She is one of a handful of people that makes this organization what it is," said Soar365 President and CEO John Walker. "We have a lot of modern, beautiful facilities. None of that would have been possible without Kim Watson."
That includes the organization's headquarters on Saunders Road, which opened in 2010 thanks in part to her fundraising.
Watson joined Soar365 in 1984 as a speech therapist in the infant and child therapy program. Later, she oversaw all therapy services. In 2003, she was asked to step into fundraising as vice president of development, a role that changed in 2019 to more broadly encompass community engagement.
Walker imagines that Watson was uncomfortable with the change – and she was – but she again dedicated herself to growing in a new role.
A constant, though, for Watson is keeping in mind those children she first worked with, some of whom have returned for after-school programs or even as adults, according to Meg Hendrick Downs, a member of Soar365’s board.
"She never forgets the people," Downs said. "It’s not just a job to her, it’s her passion. When she sees the adult that is not getting their needs met and comes to one of Soar365's programs and the progress they make – when she sees that success, that’s what keeps her going."
Watson said that while she's nearing retirement age, she remains fulfilled by Soar365's mission.
"My best days here, I think, are when we celebrate a new initiative, like when we opened the Staples Mill facility" – which had been a location for A Grace Place, a nonprofit that closed in 2018. Or opening day in 2015 of Park365.
A mother previously accompanied Watson to explain to the women of Impact 100 the need for an accessible park. The philanthropy group then donated $100,000, giving the project a crucial boost near the end of fundraising efforts. The mother and her son, who has disabilities, were then part of the park's ribbon-cutting ceremony.
"To me, that's full circle," Watson said. "You get to say thank you to all the funders, and you get to see a mother who is so appreciative of what you've done. That makes me feel good."
***
IN HER WORDS: KIM WATSON
vice president of community engagement, Soar365
Hometown: Pittsburgh
Family: husband Larry, two children, two grandchildren
***
If you could deliver a message to a large audience, what would it be?
Practice. That’s the message I would share whether it was an audience of children, working adults or even retirees. Practice. Practice. Practice.
It is something you can do at any age and toward any and every goal. You can practice smiling, praying, being kind, taking a risk, being authentic, being respectful, living in the moment and forgiving. While “practice makes perfect” probably won’t really mean perfection in the end, it will make you more proficient if you persist. And depending on what you choose to practice, it may make you a better person, too.
Describe a small moment in your life that has had a lasting impact on you
In 1985, I was working as the first speech-language pathologist in Soar365’s pediatric therapy program. I was invited to tour the neonatal intensive care unit at a local hospital. I would see firsthand what some of the children and parents with whom I worked had already endured before coming to our program.
When I toured the NICU, I was also pregnant with my first child. Before this day, I had not really considered how I might react if I had a child of my own who was born with a disability. I had not considered what dreams the mothers of children with disabilities had given up, or what fears they might have for today or for the future.
That day – the day I visited the NICU – I became a different professional. I became a soon-to-be parent who could now bring a lot more compassion to my job.
Tell us about a setback or disappointment and what you learned from it
I was married for 25 years. And then I was not. Of course, I had always believed that I would never be that person who was divorced. I would not be that statistic, because I was a good person from a stable family.
Today, when I am tempted to judge someone, I remind myself what I learned from this painful and humbling experience. Until I have walked in someone else’s shoes, I cannot presume to understand what they are going through or why. I cannot be the person who decides that they are “good” or “bad.” Instead, I can choose to be like those who did not judge me when I was down and out.
Tell us about an object you own that has great sentimental value
Folded away in my wallet is a small piece paper that had lived in my father’s wallet for 30 years. He shared it with me not long before he passed away. He was 86, and I was 25 years younger.
The saying on that scrap of paper is not so different than a million others I’ve scrolled past or quickly “liked” on Facebook. In fact, if you asked me, I would be hard-pressed to tell you what it says. However, when I open, touch or even just think about that little piece of paper, I can almost hear my dad’s voice.
“Honesty is the best policy, Kimmy,” he would say. “Academics are important, but they are only a small part of what you will learn at college,” he would philosophize. I heard gems like these my entire life. They reflect my dad’s own character, but not until he was gone did I realize how ingrained they were in mine as well.
What is something about you that might surprise others?
I suffer from malapropisms, and I have terrible word recall skills. That can cause a lot of embarrassing conversations!
Even if I’ve known you for years, it’s likely that I will call you Patty instead of Penny. When it comes time to introduce you, if I don’t call you by the wrong name, it is highly probable that I won’t be able to come up with any name at all.
Catch me singing a song ... you got it, there’s a strong chance that I am not singing the right words. What book did I read last week? I don’t remember the title or the author.
So, what does that mean for you? Even if I have remembered your name, don’t be surprised if I ask you, “What’s your favorite RVA restroom?” – when I really meant to ask, “What’s your favorite RVA restaurant?”
If you had to pick a different course of study, what would you choose?
I wouldn’t choose a different career – my 35 years at Soar365 have been both challenging and fulfilling. There are courses that, in hindsight, would augment my skills at work and home: 1) public speaking, which makes me tremble just to think about; 2) financial management, which should be a part of everyone’s curriculum, because we are living longer and our work benefits aren’t as robust as they used to be; and/or 3) a trade, like woodworking or furniture, in which I can use both my hands and my problem-solving abilities.
Who is your role model?
Role models change depending on the seasons and circumstances of life, so I have had many. But one was Mrs. Geraldine Story.
She was an African American woman who was on Soar365’s board of directors – she was my own mother's age, and her oldest child was born with a disability. I never heard Mrs. Story brag, raise her voice or say a mean thing to or about another person. To be sure, she voiced her perspectives with clarity and conviction, especially when she spoke with people who could help her make a difference in matters close to her heart.
In the era of segregation, Mrs. Story looked past the color of a person’s skin. She quietly went about her business – educating children in Richmond Public Schools and working with other mothers of all backgrounds to advocate for children who, like her son, would have no opportunities to learn in a school setting unless they interceded.
Perhaps the most important thing Mrs. Story taught me was that her own middle-class, African American, education-driven, city of Richmond family was not so very different than my own middle-class, white, education-driven, suburban Pittsburgh family. This is important to remember when we have differing opinions and it is time to resolve issues that impact all of us in some way.
What is something you haven’t done that you’d really like to do?
I’d like to travel across the USA with my husband to see “America, the Beautiful” through adult eyes. Each summer when I was a young girl, my family of six hopped into the car, with a 15-foot Scotty trailer in tow, to explore the country.
Years later, I became focused on balancing my career and my own kids’ activities. Occasionally, we might bypass my favorite vacation refuge on the Outer Banks to attend an iconic event, like the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. This time around, I’d like to leisurely explore our country’s landmarks, meandering from one beautiful site to another, stopping now and again to golf, to swim or to try something new along the way.
How would you spend a great day in Richmond with a close friend?
Friends who visit me have typically grown up north of the Mason-Dixon line. Thus, I would have to give them a tour that reflects our city’s rich and controversial history.
I would drive them down Monument Avenue, take a tour of the state Capitol and visit the American Civil War Museum at Tredegar. We would enjoy a walk across the Potterfield Memorial Bridge to get an up-close view of the James River, and then we would travel to Church Hill for a stop at St. John’s Church for a re-enactment of Patrick Henry's "Liberty or Death" speech.
If there were a musical at Dogwood Dell that evening, we would pick up a picnic dinner and head there to enjoy one of my Saturday night “best of Richmond” events.
What is your favorite book?
“A Lesson Before Dying” is a novel by Ernest J. Gaines. It is the story of Grant Wiggins, a black teacher who reluctantly takes on the role of teaching Jefferson, a black man, sentenced to death for murder.
Jefferson has been likened to a “hog” by his own lawyer during his trial. Even though Grant believes his task is hopeless and thankless, he is badgered into teaching Jefferson to be a “man,” not a “hog,” before he faces the electric chair.
With Grant’s help, Jefferson reclaims his dignity, which was lost after the use of one derogatory word. He walks to his death as a man. And as is often the case when one succumbs to doing the right thing, Grant has become a better man as well.
If you could spend a day with a historical or fictional character, who would it be?
I would love to meet Jesus in person. First, I would thank him for showing me how much I am loved by God and for reminding me that by loving others, I am honoring him. Then I would tell him how hard it is to follow his instruction: “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, present your requests to God.” And finally, I would ask him to help me to trust him, despite not understanding what I cannot fathom – the hope of heaven or the despair of hell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.