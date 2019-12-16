It’s hard to believe when you look now, but when it was founded in 1984, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden was a run-down house and a small plot of blooms.
Today, as it marks its 35th anniversary, the Garden is thriving across 80 acres. Celebrated as one of America's top public gardens, Lewis Ginter features 15 beautiful themed gardens, a domed conservatory, an education center, a tea house – and, of course, countless flowers year-round.
Shane Tippett didn't build the Garden; its growth was primarily the vision of Frank Robinson, its leader for almost 20 years. But when Robinson retired in 2011, he passed the torch to Tippett, who in 2019 marks his eighth year as executive director and his 15th total year at the Garden.
More than 300,000 people visit the Garden every year, and its Bloemendaal House and holiday-themed GardenFest of Lights are major attractions. Tippett’s vision is to grow the Garden's reach beyond the physical walls – to make it more accessible and inclusive to all of Richmond.
“I tend to be very mission-focused. The Marines taught me that to lead people, you need to serve people,” Tippett said.
The Marine veteran and pilot fell in love with trees later in life, when he was managing the Roslyn Retreat Center off River Road in Richmond. The center is located on an idyllic plot with 150 acres of woods and a tree park, and Lewis Ginter once sent out an arborist who identified 60 varieties of trees there.
“It lit a fire under me,” said Tippett, who then spent time labeling and photographing trees on the property. He also became a member at the Garden, and on a visit there with his wife, they paused on a bridge to enjoy the flowers and trees.
“I said, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool if a place like this had a job for somebody like me?’ ” Tippett recalled. And in 2004, it did: He joined the staff in a finance and operations role.
With the expansion of the Garden over the years, especially with the addition of the Children’s Garden in 2005, the audience and demographic has changed in a positive way, Tippett said.
“This is not your mother’s botanical garden. You’ll see young mothers with a master’s degree and a tattoo sleeve,” he said. “My hope is that on a Tuesday afternoon, we look like Shockoe Bottom on a Saturday afternoon.”
To help make the Garden more inclusive and diverse, Tippett brought on Duron Chavis several years ago to work on community engagement and run the Ginter Urban Gardener program, which introduces horticulture and sustainability concepts to urban areas.
"Shane sees this as his life's work," Chavis said. "As an African American man who’s been involved with activism all of my life, it’s been refreshing to see the Garden under his leadership change and steer its direction toward being more responsive and empowering to communities."
Garden admission typically runs $13 per person (family memberships are available for $125), but the Garden is now part of the Museums for All Initiative to help serve a broader audience. Adults who have a SNAP or EBT card can pay $1 per person (with children free) or get a family membership for $5.
The Garden also provides a Share the Garden program, offering free tickets for children in schools who may not be otherwise be able to visit. And there are free days, often sponsored by CarMax or Genworth, on the Fourth of July and the week after GardenFest of Lights.
Tippett acknowledges that the Garden has a ways to go to achieve his vision. He said he’ll know it when he can look around the Garden and see people of all races, ages and socioeconomic backgrounds.
"We connect people through plants to improve communities,” Tippett said. "Botanical gardens by their nature are focused on today. But they can help us navigate into tomorrow.”
***
IN HIS WORDS: SHANE TIPPETT
executive director, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden
Hometown: Billings, Mont.
Family: wife Beth, five children, five granddaughters
***
What is something about you that might surprise others?
It can raise eyebrows when folks discover that my work career, now in its 15th year at a garden, began with a decade in Marine Corps aviation – flying first in A-6E Intruders as a bombardier/navigator, then as an AV-8B Harrier pilot and Weapons and Tactics instructor.
Who is your role model?
I was “scattered up” by my small family in Montana, where characters were common, exemplars few. Of necessity, I shopped qualities like a cook at market, and I shaped an imperfect way with one captured gesture at a time – from histories and biographies, novels and movies, leaders and followers, ministers and Marines, good examples and bad.
As a general rule, in the words of Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel: “When I was young, I admired clever people. Now that I am old, I admire kind people.”
If you had to pick a different course of study, what would you choose?
Sometimes, I question my choice to major in history at an engineering college, but mostly I regret not walking in wisdom during those years.
My Class of 1979 was the last all-male class inducted into the U.S. Naval Academy. Individually, I was fine with the admission of women in 1976 and naively thought that was sufficient. It was my first opportunity to have been an advocate and accomplice to remarkable and talented colleagues who frequently were viewed as “others” and thereby diminished.
I did not do my part then, and it has made me attentive to all the “others,” however defined (faith, gender orientation or identity, race, nationality, socioeconomic status, etc.), whom I am now called to affirm, encourage and celebrate.
What is something you haven’t done that you’d really like to do?
Coach a crew team of novices. I rowed crew at the Naval Academy, sculled in the 1980s in North Carolina, sold my boat when my knees began protesting – and miss the sport often.
Tell us about an object you own that has great sentimental value.
As our adult children begin to wince at inheriting family clutter, probably the last thing I will get rid of is a quilt my wife made of racing jerseys won from rowing crew in college.
Tell us about a setback or disappointment and what you learned from it.
My colleague Duron Chavis describes the Garden’s posture for equity and inclusion as one of "radical vulnerability," a phrase I love.
In the past year, I have been speaking regularly about the importance for everyone in this community to have equitable access to the horticultural and educational expertise of the Garden. On one occasion, while saying these things, I was perceived by folks of different gender, age and race to be a relic of my own gender, age and race, and I was called out.
The work of equity and inclusion is humbling, and to rethink daily the views, attitudes – even my ingrained understanding – of the world that raised me has been unsettling and humbling. I have come to recognize the discomfort and pain as necessities to any real personal, or organizational, progress.
Describe a small moment in your life that has had a lasting impact on you.
In the Montana of my childhood, the natural world was gigantic and breathtaking, an ever-present reminder – through mountains and plains, blizzard and drought – of the seemingly small role humans have in the course of things. When I came east, I was intent on leaving behind much of my life in the natural world, particularly my high school years working on a ranch.
In 1993, the conference center I then managed traded meeting space with the staff of Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in exchange for expertise, and arborist John Bouton spent a midwinter morning with me identifying 60 varieties of trees on the conference center grounds. On that cold day, John lit an unquenchable fire in me about plants and the natural world.
The experience has shaped my choices since and has given me a new lens to see the vital connection between plant life and the human life dependent on it. For me, it is palpable what a gift our world is to us all. It is palpable how real and outsized human impacts are on the environment, and how profound our shared responsibility is to be wise stewards of the earth.
What is your favorite book?
Norman Maclean’s novella "A River Runs Through It." The laconic language, the sharp humor, the tough women and men (not necessarily noble or strong or admirable, but tough) set in the Montana of Maclean’s youth a century ago remind me of the Montana of my youth a half-century ago. It is a story of beauty, loyalty, love and loss, and that, too, resonates.
How would you spend a great day in Richmond with a close friend?
The friend I have in mind is a student of American history. I would start at the Garden, because the Garden in the morning is one of my favorite places in the world. Then we would visit the extraordinary museums Richmond enjoys – Virginia Museum of History & Culture, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, American Civil War Museum, The Valentine ... the list goes on. Dinner at Croaker’s Spot.
If you could deliver a message to a large audience, what would it be?
Our “neighbors” are all the humans with whom we share life. Our neighbors are perceived by some to be the source of our troubles. I choose to believe that our neighbors provide the answer to our real troubles – separation from one another and disconnection from the earth, our home.
The heart only grows with exercise, and the more you love, the more you will be able to love. My colleagues and I, in service to this community through this community’s Garden, are exercising our hearts, seeking to grow even as we work diligently and cheerfully to widen and deepen the pool of people who feel we have embraced them as neighbors by sharing our horticultural and educational gifts.
If you could spend a day with a historical or fictional character, who would it be?
[Jesus] asked his disciples, “Who do people say that I am?” And they said, “Some say John the Baptist, but others Elijah, and still others Jeremiah or one of the prophets.” He said to them, “But who do you say that I am?” Simon Peter answered, “You are the Christ, the Son of the living God.”
Yeah, I’d buy a ticket for that conversation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.