Thelma Bland Watson was 9 when she remembers, for the first time, helping care for an older person. It was her 70-something paternal grandmother in rural Sussex County, who would live into her 90s.
"I learned quickly that she was in charge of herself," said Watson, referring to the woman everyone knew as Sis Caddie.
Six decades later, Watson – one of six children of parents who worked as farmers in Prince George County and as attendants at nearby Central State Hospital – is the longtime executive director of Senior Connections, The Capital Area Agency on Aging. She is still providing care – and still caring – but for far more people.
Since 2002, Watson has led the nonprofit agency that serves 24,000 people in the metro Richmond area through two dozen programs that aim to empower seniors to live with dignity and improve their quality of life. Its programs touch on nutrition, personal finance, care coordination, social engagement – even counseling for people assisting seniors.
Senior Connections is one of 25 area agencies in Virginia (among nearly 700 nationwide). The potential audience is significant: In Virginia, the number of residents 65 and older is expected to nearly double to about 2 million in the next decade.
Among other accomplishments, Jim Rothrock, retired commissioner of Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services, credits Watson with stretching dollars for programs that traditionally make do with less.
"Without people like Thelma, the meager resources we realize wouldn't have been realized," Rothrock said. "She shows that an individual can make a difference."
That requires Watson to find private-sector funds to complement those that Senior Connections receives from public sources, the largest of which is the federal Older Americans Act.
To spotlight her agency's financial needs, Watson began staging what is known as the Empty Plate Luncheon. In early days, guests were handed empty plates symbolizing the unmet demand for services. The luncheon has since become a major event, attracting more than 400 people for a full-on meal and generating $150,000.
The needs are growing, Watson said, because of the so-called age wave: a massive population and cultural shift attributed to graying baby boomers, lengthening longevity and a declining birth rate.
In contrast with current seniors, "the baby boomer generation is going to be more aware of the needs they have and will be able to get the answers they need," said Watson, who previously was deputy commissioner and commissioner – under governors from both parties – of what was called the Virginia Department for the Aging.
This generational pivot augurs, among other things, that the internet will be more widely used as a conduit for services. Through Senior Connections, the No Wrong Door portal allows Virginians to get, through a single site, information on a range of services and the agencies and hospitals that provide them.
Watson noted that baby boomers have a growing sense that they should begin planning for their later years earlier than their parents did.
"They try to maintain their health and decision-making," she said. "Observing their parents, they say, 'I should be doing it sooner than later.' " And they want to make the decisions themselves – instead of having them made later in life by others.
Watson noted that having multigenerational families under one roof has changed the profile of seniors, who now might help raise grandchildren. Complicating the generational shift are such issues as housing for seniors, access to health care and whether they will have enough money on which to live.
Addressing such challenges requires planning.
"This is what I learned from my grandmother," Watson said. "Preparation means you don't have to worry."
***
IN HER WORDS: THELMA BLAND WATSON
executive director, Senior Connections, The Capital Area Agency on Aging
Hometown: Petersburg
Family: husband Walter, one daughter, one grandson
***
What is something about you that might surprise others?
My favorite pastime is cooking, which has been a passion of mine since childhood. For me, cooking special dishes for my family and friends represents love for those who share and enjoy them.
One of my favorite recipes is deviled eggs. My youngest sister inspired me to make them with love and care, and I love all of her wonderful compliments!
If you had to pick a different profession or course of study, what would you choose?
The culinary arts, because I love to cook and create dishes for others. Also, nutrition is important for all of us throughout our lives.
What is your favorite movie?
My favorite play/movie continues to be "Driving Miss Daisy." In the concluding scene in the movie, there is a very touching exchange between the elderly Miss Daisy and her aging chauffeur, Hoke. He is seen feeding her pie in the most loving and caring way possible.
The look she gives him in response is one of total respect, admiration and appreciation. This is how those who are assisted by volunteers and staff at Senior Connections feel about them.
If you could deliver a message to a large audience, what would it be?
Look at ways to prepare for the future – for yourself and your loved ones. Ask your family and friends to discuss important concerns, such as wills, powers of attorney and advance health care directives. Try to celebrate life in order to address end-of-life concerns.
Tell us about an object you own that has great sentimental value.
I attach sentimental value to objects that I receive for anniversaries, birthdays, Mother’s Day and other special occasions. So all of my possessions have sentimental value because they add happiness to my life every day. But an anniversary gift from my husband holds a special place in my heart.
It is a large wooden salad bowl with a beautiful stand and serving utensils. It is not tucked away for the future – it graces our dining room every day. Whenever I see it, I am reminded of sentiments that reflect togetherness and love of family.
What is something you haven’t done that you’d really like to do?
I would like to try my hand at catering or restaurant management. I want to explore options for sharing my love of cooking through meals and dishes for special occasions such as trips to the beach, picnics and business functions. I might also want to look at a bed-and-breakfast project and other business opportunities that involve comfort, cooking and nutrition.
If you could spend a day with a historical or fictional character, who would it be?
George Washington, because he was the first president of our country. I want to know how he perceived the politics of his time and what he did to respond to the needs of government organizations while addressing the wishes of his constituents.
Who are your role models?
My parents, the late Percy Everson Sr. and Mattie Parham Everson. They faced adversity with positive attitudes, and they used their knowledge to improve life for themselves and our entire family – immediate and extended.
They eagerly and joyfully served as caregivers for family and friends whenever needed. They used their resources to the maximum extent and freely shared with others. They showed themselves friendly and were befriended by others.
Describe a small moment in your life that has had a lasting impact on you.
It was my exchanges with my parents immediately before their deaths. My father was encouraging and complimented my achievements. My mother was motivational and urged me to help others. Both mentioned the importance of contentment with life, family and work.
Tell us about a setback or disappointment and what you learned from it.
From the loss of my dear parents and the many memories they have left for our family, I continue to learn the important qualities of patience and determination. As I reflect on their lives and legacies, I am often reminded of the importance of being kind and extending love to others.
How would you spend a great day in Richmond with a close friend?
We would visit museums, tour the city by trolley and have lunch at TJ's at The Jefferson Hotel. We also would take a road trip to visit at least one historical location or local government site in Charles City, New Kent, Powhatan, Goochland, Hanover, Chesterfield and Henrico counties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.