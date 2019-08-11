We asked our friends at the Virginia Museum of Natural History in Martinsville to spotlight something fascinating about our state. For this, you'll feel a little sting.
Virginia's only scorpion
The desert Southwest evokes images of venomous scorpions scuttling across the arid landscape, tails high in the air. In fact, Virginia has a scorpion, too ... though just barely.
Little devil: Virginia’s lone species (Vaejovis carolinianus) is called the Southern unstriped scorpion or the Southern devil scorpion. But it isn’t quite the demon its name would suggest: The dark brown arthropod measures only about an inch long when fully grown.
Don't panic: Despite their reputation, scorpions don’t set out to attack people. Even if you were to prod the Southern devil scorpion into jabbing you with its stinger, the effect would be comparable to a bee sting. If you’re not allergic to the venom, you would endure only a mildly painful annoyance.
In a pinch: Like all scorpions, Southern devil scorpions are opportunistic predators – they crush their prey with their chelae (pincers) or inject it with neurotoxic venom before consuming it. Prey items include various insects, spiders and even other scorpions.
Seek and ye shall ...: The Southern devil scorpion might be found in leaf litter piles, under cover objects (such as rocks and fallen trees), and under the loose bark of decaying logs, especially pine logs.
... Find the light: Because of their small size and excellent camouflage, the easiest way to spot these (or any) scorpions is with a UV light at night: These nocturnal creatures will glow bright green. This fluorescence is due to a chemical within a portion of the scorpion’s exoskeleton. (One hypothesis is that this UV light detection evolved in scorpions so they would know when it's time to hide instead of hunt.)
Where are they? The Southern devil scorpion is native to a number of Southern states, including (bordering Virginia) parts of North Carolina, Tennessee and Kentucky.
A speck of Virginia: But to find it in our state, you'd have to go to Lee County, Virginia's westernmost tip. Even then, the Southern devil scorpion seems to occur only in the Cumberland Gap, located in the westernmost 2 miles of the westernmost county. So if state lines had been drawn slightly smaller, our only native scorpion wouldn't be ours at all.
For more about Virginia's natural history, visit vmnh.net.
