In the fall of 1949, a star was born.
On a blustery November night, a couple hundred people gathered atop Roanoke's Mill Mountain to sing patriotic songs and hear speeches. Then, with the flick of a switch, white lights in the form of a star turned on for the first time.
The star was supposed to be a temporary Christmas decoration, but Roanokers took an immediate shine to it. Today, the world’s largest free-standing illuminated man-made star stands as an enduring symbol of the Southwest Virginia city.
Perched more than 1,000 feet over Roanoke, the star – which is on the National Register of Historic Places – is 2,000 feet of neon tubing and stands 88½ feet tall. It weighs 5 tons and is fixed to a steel structure that itself rises 100 feet and weighs 30 tons.
***
Nearly a century ago, ideas started kicking around for a structure atop Mill Mountain.
In the summer of 1910, an incline railway opened that led to the top of the mountain. Two years later, to combat declining ridership, the incline’s directors suggested putting a giant electric sign at the top to promote Roanoke and the railway, according to the book “Magic City of the New South” by Rand Dotson.
The proposal didn’t go over well with some groups. The Chamber of Commerce said its members “instantly and unanimously expressed their deep regret at this possible despoliation of one of Roanoke’s very best civic assets.”
The idea went away. And in 1929, so did the incline.
In 1948, a large star did appear on Mill Mountain as part of the holiday decorations: Lights were formed on the mountainside in the shape of a star, according to an article in The Roanoke Times.
***
For the 1949 holiday shopping season, the Roanoke Merchants Association wanted something grand to entice shoppers to downtown. The association’s Christmas Street Decorations Committee tossed around ideas – including a large cross on a downtown rooftop or strands of large lights draped around Mill Mountain in the shape of a giant Christmas tree.
It’s not clear who came up with the idea for a massive star perched atop the mountain, according to the book “Hidden History of Roanoke” by Nelson Harris, a former mayor. He noted that Roy Kinsey, owner of Roanoke’s Kinsey Sign Co., might have pitched a star to the committee after seeing a large decorative one in Chattanooga, Tenn.
The decorations committee loved the idea, but City Council members worried they would lose control of the city’s landscape. Some residents thought the structure would be an eyesore.
Still, the proposal drew more support than complaints. The council agreed to the project if it could move the star off the mountain anytime the city wanted.
A fundraising effort proved successful. Kinsey’s company would design and build the star, which would go where the incline’s observatory once stood.
***
The ceremonial lighting of the star on Nov. 23, 1949, became a huge affair.
Mayor A.R. Minton invited about 200 mayors from neighboring states to attend the mountaintop ceremony. Local radio stations broadcast the dedication. Loudspeakers carried the event throughout parks, where the city encouraged residents to gather to get a good view of the star from below.
Judge Clifton A. Woodrum compared it to the Star of Bethlehem, which "lights the only path to peace this earth will ever know,” he said. “Let us fervently pray that the light of the star shall be an inspiration."
At 8:22 p.m., Minton flipped the switch – though it was Bob Kinsey, son of the sign company owner, who really turned on the star for the first time.
“The mayor had a dummy switch, but I turned it on,” he said.
The star flicked on ... then went out for an instant ... then it came back on ... and stayed on.
Below the mountain, Boy Scouts turned on a hundred 3-foot red stars hovering over downtown. People turned off lights inside their homes to darken the city. They stopped their cars and got out to gaze at the star, causing traffic jams.
“The City of Roanoke flashed its symbol of progress to the world last night,” a Roanoke Times story read the next day.
Residents loved the star so much that the Christmas decoration remained up year-round.
“People developed a great affection and affinity for the star immediately,” said Harris, the author and former mayor. “The idea that it would come down evaporated. It ultimately became the symbol of Roanoke.”
The “Magic City” had a new nickname: the "Star City of the South."
***
The star illuminates every night in white. It glows red, white and blue on Memorial Day, Flag Day, Fourth of July, Sept. 11 and Veterans Day.
The city receives numerous requests each year to change the star’s colors, but it rarely does so.
Reminders of the Mill Mountain Star can be found all throughout Roanoke. Businesses use “Star City” in their names. Shops sell mugs, blankets, coasters, jewelry, ornaments and clothing with the star on it. Teenagers take prom photos in front of the star. Couples get engaged under the star. People take friends and family from out of town to visit the star.
“Very few cities have a symbol that represents them,” said Nancy Dye, who previously served as chairwoman of the city’s Mill Mountain Advisory Board.
Roanoke has been exploring options for how to light the landmark when it becomes impractical to keep up the neon, because of difficulty in finding professionals and parts to keep it shining.
Unless someone decides to take it down, Bob Kinsey said, it was built to stand long into the future.
“It began with a dream, and it became an identity,” Dye added. “The Kinseys and the Merchants Association had a dream, and the star represents our city and all it stands for.”
