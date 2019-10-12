If you like to make music – not just listen to it – then Richmond has many community groups to join, both vocal and instrumental. (Area code 804 unless otherwise noted.)
American Youth Harp Ensemble: Harpists (ages 6-18) participate in Troubadour, Lyra, Intermezzo, Concert and Touring ensembles, with weekly rehearsals in season. (353-7001; greenspringmusic.org)
Atlantic Chamber Ensemble: Young professional musicians combining strings, winds and piano. (acensemble.org)
Capitol Opera Richmond: Nonprofit, all-volunteer organization. (840-7878; capitoloperarichmond.com)
Central Virginia Jazz Orchestra: Big-band group chosen by audition, with rehearsals at Mills Godwin High School on Wednesdays. (241-3905; cvjazz.com)
Central Virginia Masterworks Chorale: Performing major choral works with orchestra, with rehearsals at Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church in Ashland on Mondays. (798-3999; cvamc.org)
Chamber Music Society of Central Virginia: Professionals performing traditional and contemporary classical music. (304-6312; cmscva.org)
Chesterfield Concert Band: Community-based group, with rehearsals at Brandermill Church at Sunday Park on Mondays. (748-7411; ccband.org)
City Singers Youth Choirs: For boys and girls (grades K-12), with rehearsals from September to May on Tuesdays. (657-7664; citysingerschoir.org)
Classical Revolution RVA: Professionals integrating classical music into bars, restaurants and other spaces known for different types of music. (classicalrevolutionrva.com)
Commonwealth Winds: Members chosen by audition or invitation, with rehearsals prior to concerts. (873-0395; Facebook)
European Wind Ensemble: European concert band music, with rehearsals at Huguenot Road Baptist Church on Wednesdays. (512-3995; Facebook)
Greater Richmond Children’s Choir: Multicultural ensembles of boys and girls (ages 8-18); entry level (no audition needed), intermediate and advanced choirs offered, with rehearsals at Grace & Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. (201-1894; grcchoir.org)
Greater Richmond Chorus of Sweet Adelines International: Women’s barbershop chorus chosen by audition, with rehearsals at Christ the King Lutheran Church on Thursdays. (282-7464; grcsings.com)
Greater Richmond High School Jazz Band: Part of Richmond’s Bands program at VCU; members chosen by audition, with rehearsals at James W. Black Music Center. (827-0699; arts.vcu.edu/music – search for band name)
Greater Richmond Pipes and Drums: Competition and performance bagpipe and drum band promotes Scottish culture and music, with weekly rehearsals at Epiphany Lutheran Church. (302-5459; grpd.us)
Greater Richmond Youth Wind Ensemble: Part of Richmond’s Bands program at VCU; high school-level group chosen by audition, with rehearsals at the Singleton Center. (828-1166; arts.vcu.edu/music – search for band name)
GreenSpring Chamber Orchestra: Instrumentalists (ages 12-18) in orchestra or small ensembles, with weekly sessions at Seventh Street Christian Church. (353-7001; greenspringmusic.org)
GreenSpring Virginia Choristers: Chorus members (ages 6-18) in Treble, Lyric, Touring, Chamber, Cambiati and Verisimo choirs, with weekly rehearsals at Seventh Street Christian Church. (353-7001; greenspringmusic.org)
Hanover Concert Band: Community-based group (students need written approval), with rehearsals at the Hanover Arts & Activities Center in Ashland on Tuesdays. (789-0536; hanoverconcertband.org)
Henrico Community Band: Community-based group sponsored by the county’s Recreation & Parks Division, with rehearsals at Tuckahoe Middle School on Thursdays. (501-5859; henrico.us/rec)
Henrico Concert Band: Performs at many county events, with rehearsals at Lakeside Baptist Church on Mondays. (640-3369; henricoconcertband.com)
Henrico Pops Chorus: Performs a range of song styles, with rehearsals at Lakeside United Methodist Church on Tuesdays. (501-5859; Facebook)
James River Ringers: Community handbell ensemble, with rehearsals at the University of Richmond on Tuesdays. (357-9810; jamesriverringers.org)
James River Singers: Classical chamber chorus chosen by audition, with rehearsals at the University of Richmond on Tuesdays. (757-814-5446; thejamesriversingers.org)
Million Brass Band of Central Virginia: British brass band, with rehearsals at Tuckahoe Presbyterian Church on Sundays. (640-3369; Facebook)
One Voice Chorus: Interracial community chorus, with rehearsals at First Unitarian Universalist Church. (716-5232; onevoicechorus.org)
Petersburg Symphony Orchestra: Volunteer and professional members chosen by audition, with rehearsals at Virginia State University. (732-0999; petersburgsymphony.org)
Richmond AGO: Local branch of the American Guild of Organists offers annual organ recital series. (richmondago.org)
Richmond Boys Choir: Voices (ages 7-17) chosen by audition, with rehearsals at Second Baptist Church (West End) on Tuesdays and Thursdays. (551-4909; richmondboyschoir.org)
Richmond Brass & Percussion Consort: Classical brass ensemble chosen by audition, with rehearsals at Seventh Street Christian Church on Tuesdays. (513-0021; Facebook)
Richmond Choral Society: Civic chorus (dating to 1947) chosen by audition, with rehearsals at Trinity Lutheran Church on Mondays. (353-9582; richmondchoralsociety.org)
Richmond Concert Band: Community-based group, with rehearsals at Tabernacle Baptist Church on Tuesdays. (737-3767; richmondconcertband.org)
Richmond Concert Chorale: Classical chamber chorus chosen by audition, with rehearsals at All Saints Episcopal Church on Sundays. (richmondconcertchorale.org)
Richmond Men’s Chorus: Members chosen by audition, with rehearsals at Imperial Plaza on Mondays. (537-0094; mcmrva.org)
Richmond Philharmonic: Promotes affordable experiences of classical orchestral music; members chosen by audition, with rehearsals at Grace Baptist Church on Mondays. (556-1039; richmondphilharmonic.org)
Richmond Pops Band: Professional and experienced players chosen by audition, with rehearsals at Tuckahoe Presbyterian Church. (275-5253; richmondpops.com)
Richmond Symphonic Winds: Professional musicians and music educators chosen by audition, with rehearsals at Swift Creek Middle School on the first and third Tuesdays. (520-1601; angelfire.com/band2/richmondsymphwinds)
Richmond Symphony: Masterworks, pops and other programs from the region’s leading professional classical music group. (788-1212; richmondsymphony.com)
Richmond Symphony Chorus: Performs with the Richmond Symphony; members chosen by audition, with rehearsals (August through May) at the Dominion Energy Center on Tuesdays. (rschorus.com)
Richmond Symphony Youth Orchestra Program: Symphony’s flagship educational program with four youth orchestras and two ensembles: String Sinfonietta (beginning ensemble for students with at least two years of experience), Camerata Strings (intermediate string ensemble chosen by audition), Youth Concert Orchestra (intermediate full orchestra chosen by audition), Richmond Symphony Youth Orchestra (advanced full orchestra chosen by audition), Wind Ensemble (intermediate group for woodwinds, brass and percussion) and Percussion Ensemble (providing current YOP percussion students with advanced ensemble training and chamber music experiences). (788-4717, ext. 144; richmondsymphony.com)
Richmond Women’s Chorus: Chorus of nonauditioned members, with rehearsals at Imperial Plaza on Tuesdays. (537-0094; mcmrva.org)
Soundworks Chorus: Ensemble of male singers performing a cappella in a variety of genres, with rehearsals at Christ the King Lutheran Church on Mondays. (soundworkschorus.org)
St. Andrews Legion Pipes and Drums: Traditional Scottish Highland piping and drumming (free lessons to students, no experience needed), with rehearsals at Westhampton United Methodist Church on Mondays. (salpd.com)
Summer Belles & Beaus: Acapella choirs perform at venues in the Richmond and Tri-Cities areas. (590-6253; Facebook)
The Noteables: Mixed-voice singers perform acapella and with accompaniment to promote unity and support the LGBTQ community. (537-0094; mcmrva.org)
Tri-Cities Community Band: Once part of Richard Bland College, the now-independent community group performs concerts in January and May, with rehearsals at Christ and Grace Episcopal Church in Petersburg on Mondays. (520-1609)
VCU Community Guitar Ensemble: Student-community group of classical guitarists chosen by audition, with rehearsals at the Singleton Center. (827-4540; arts.vcu.edu/music/ensembles/guitar)
Virginia Girls Choir: Community religious chorus for girls (grades 4-12) chosen by audition, with rehearsals at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. (288-2867; ststephensrva.org/youth-choirs)
The Virginians: Male chorus affiliated with Barbershop Harmony Society, with rehearsals at Chamberlayne Baptist Church on Tuesdays. (866-827-4647; virginians.org)
Virginia Opera: The state’s official professional opera company, based in Norfolk but performing in Richmond and beyond. (644-8168; vaopera.org)
SUPPORT GROUP
Richmond Symphony Orchestra League: Volunteers supporting the symphony. (rsol.org)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.