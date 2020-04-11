We asked our friends at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden to spotlight something fascinating at ground level. Lynn Jackson Kirk is happy to see red (sort of) in the woodlands.
Bloodroot
What's in a name: This perennial’s common names – bloodroot, bloodwort, redroot and Indian paint – stem from the blood-red latex produced by the plant’s roots. The coloration even inspired bloodroot’s genus name, Sanguinaria canadensis: Sanguis is the Latin term for blood. (Canadensis, by the way, refers to an association with Canada – the plant is found in eastern North America.)
Neat little package: In early spring, the bloodroot’s stem, leaf and bud all emerge together from the warming soil. The leaf is carefully wrapped around the bud, protecting the soon-to-be flower until just the right time for blooming.
Fashion over flavor: The bloodroot blossom, though a beauty, produces no nectar. So the bloom attracts pollinators from its good looks: Its citron-yellow center and extra-large petals can’t be missed.
In good company: Where there’s one, there are probably more. Bloodroot’s rhizomes, a network of underground stems, tend to branch out and form impressive colonies.
The mighty ant: A large carpeting of bloodroot also might be the work of a nearby ant colony. Attached to the plant's seed is a fleshy structure, called an elaiosome, that is full of proteins and lipids. Ants carry it to their nests to feed their larvae, then discard the uneaten seed. When the leftovers germinate, a new colony of bloodroot begins to form.
Colorful history: Native Americans harvested the plant's roots for the red latex, which they used to dye clothing and baskets. Thinking the coloring held supernatural powers, they added it to war paint, too.
No medical miracle: More recently, man experimented with the sap in homeopathic versions of mouthwashes, skin cancer salves, arthritis ointments, cough medicines and livestock feed. Unfortunately, many of the products caused more harm than good.
You might see bloodroot’s charming spring blooms in the Woodland Garden at Lewis Ginter - but don’t delay, because the bloodroot is an ephemeral (a short-lived enchanter). For more about other native plants and trees, visit lewisginter.org.
