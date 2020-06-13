We asked our friends at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden to spotlight something fascinating at ground level. Lynn Jackson Kirk puts a neck on the line.
Wild geranium
A real winner: All hail the reigning champ: The Virginia Native Plant Society designated wild geranium as the 2020 Virginia Wildflower of the Year.
By a neck: The plant’s long-necked, drooping fruits explain its botanical name, Geranium maculatum – the Greek word geranos means crane. Some common names, such as cranesbill and storksbill, follow suit. (Another common name, spotted geranium, picks up on the Greek maculatum, referring to spots.)
Buzz on, buzz off: Showy clusters of lavender flowers, atop 1-foot-tall stems, are all abuzz from April to June as native bees and butterflies drop by to eat, drink and make merry.
Change of scenery: Wild geraniums’ serrated leaves rival its blooms in beauty – especially during autumn, when they turn over a new leaf by donning vibrant red and orange hues.
Right at home: Moist woodlands and gardens blessed with dappled shade and rich organic matter are the plant's preferred home sweet home.
Sexual identity? This woody perennial can go either way. Some produce only pistillate flowers (female), while others are endowed with bisexual flowers and larger petals.
Hands off: Raiding naturalized colonies in the wild is tempting but environmentally irresponsible. You’re in good hands at a native plant nursery that sells propagated stock. Or, ask for a handout from other gardeners who can dig up and divide their gardens' mature rhizomes in spring or fall.
Easy to stomach: Like Native Americans in the past, today’s trained herbalists concoct tonics from wild geranium’s roots and rhizomes to treat gastrointestinal ailments.
Wild geranium grows in the Flagler Perennial Garden and the Woodland Walk at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. For more about other native plants and trees, visit lewisginter.org.
