A city in flames amid the horrors of conflict – that's Richmond toward the end of the Civil War, right?
Well, yes. But you need to go back a couple of wars for the first time Richmond was burning.
Which brings us to Benedict Arnold. During the American Revolution, the man whose name became synonymous with the word "traitor" left a brutal mark in Richmond.
In the Fan District, a 2-foot granite pylon at Grove Avenue and North Mulberry Street captures that history – sort of.
The marker doesn't jump out at you, and on quick glance, it's cryptic. If you stop for a look, you'd have to get low to read plaques on the base. And as for the story ...
Replaced at least twice over the years, the marker was first installed around 1834, and the inscription reads: "Arnold's Picket, driven in Jany 4th 1781 By Col. J. Nicholas." But don't blindly believe that John Nicholas "led" Virginia militiamen and "challenged" Arnold's forces.
In January 1781, Arnold and more than 1,500 pro-British troops invaded Virginia from Hampton Roads and made their way along the James River toward Richmond, which had become the state capital the previous spring. With the enemy near, Gov. Thomas Jefferson summoned the state militia but got a paltry response of maybe 200.
"After firing a ragged volley at the approaching enemy, Jefferson's feeble militia unit panicked and fled the field," public historian Charles F. Bryan Jr. wrote in an RTD column in 2014. Jefferson skedaddled, too – and Bryan noted that the Founding Father was long dogged by criticism of his response.
Largely undisturbed, Arnold – after Jefferson spurned his offer to spare Richmond in exchange for goods – had his men plunder and burn government buildings and homes. They marched to Westham foundry and to Chesterfield and did the same. A fresh set of Virginia militiamen then engaged Arnold, who made his way back down the James to Hampton Roads.
As for the Fan pylon, time can sand away stone as well as memory.
In a January 1904 submission to the RTD's "Queries and Answers" column, a resident said the stone post in city Mayor Richard Taylor's yard had a "mutilated and illegible" name. The columnist replied with a reference to the "gallantry of Col. John Nicholas."
Gallantry? There's no evidence that Nicholas engaged Arnold, whose aggression in the capital city constituted a major victory for the British. In the book "Discovering Richmond Monuments," author Bob Layton noted that some sources said Nicholas "executed the marker himself in an act of fictional self-glory."
Indeed, Richmond lawyer and Fan historian Drew St. John Carneal had written that Nicholas was angling for a larger government pension. Nicholas was still alive in his mid-70s when the marker went up in 1834 – and even spoke at its dedication.
Layton added that over time, the marker might have been moved from its original location. And at one point the pylon vanished, turning up later at a company associated with Empire Granite.
A plaque at the base of the current pylon notes that it was re-created, with the 1834 inscription, and rededicated in 1991 by the Virginia unit of the Sons of the Revolution. It also had installed an earlier replacement in 1948 – and another well-worn plaque from that time says the pylon marks the vicinity where Arnold's attack was "repulsed."
In January 1949, the RTD published a photo of the organization's president receiving a deed to the marker's 36 square feet of land. The title of the accompanying caption? "Where Arnold Gave Up."
