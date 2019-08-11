Richmond is graced with at least two sculptures of dancing men.
One is famous. That's Bill "Bojangles" Robinson, the tap dancer and actor who is immortalized in Jackson Ward.
The other? You probably don't know much about him. He stands in front of Bellevue Elementary School in Church Hill.
"People obviously mistake it for Bojangles," said Bob Layton, author of "Discovering Richmond Monuments."
At Bellevue, the life-size aluminum-cast sculpture – known as "The Dancing Man" – has a past that's not quite as glamorous.
We're talking about its connection to the Chevy Vega, a car so bad that it was a well-known punch line in the 1970s. We're talking about its previous service as a coat rack.
In front of the venerable school at 2301 E. Grace St., "The Dancing Man" features a fellow in such a state of animation that his coattails are flying up, resembling wings or maybe a tutu.
To many people, "The Dancing Man" is a big question mark. You find little about him in Layton's book or just about anywhere else. A woman who walked by the sculpture the other day said she had seen it many times but knew just about nothing about it.
We decided not to dance around the topic: We went straight to the source.
That's Richmond artist Allen Jessee, who created the work not for the school but for himself in the 1970s.
"It's just a dancing man, a free spirit," said Jessee, now 68. Indeed, the sculpture's official title is "The Dancing Man/Free Spirit."
Though the piece has a timeless quality, the man definitely has that '70s look – check out the bell bottoms and the hair resembling white-suit-era Elvis.
Jessee's wife, Vicki, remembered seeing the dancer standing in a corner of Jessee's living room before they were married.
"It was pretty imposing," she said. "I think he used it as a coat rack or something. ... And I still married him."
In the early 1980s, a friend of Sylvia Richardson, then Bellevue's principal, saw the dancing man at Jessee's North Richmond house. The friend mentioned it to Richardson, who loved the piece and arranged for its purchase for $1,500, Jessee said. (Richardson died this past March at age 76.)
Though some sources erroneously say the sculpture was dedicated in 1978, "The Dancing Man" was unveiled on May 21, 1983, in a ceremony during the Performing Arts Festival at the school (then called Bellevue Model School). The ceremony included the playing of "The Impossible Dream" and a drum roll.
Jessee still has the event brochure, which features a page about him and the dancer.
"Mr. Jessee's works remain a child-like delight to the senses," it said. "His works seem to defy classification in any particular school of artistic thought, which in itself is a remarkable achievement."
There's also a story in how Jessee made the man.
Called foam vaporization, the innovative process involved carving the sculpture's form out of a Styrofoam-like material, then cutting the foam into pieces. Jessee then formed a ceramic shell over the foam pieces and heated the shells. The heat vaporized the foam, leaving harder shells that served as molds.
Jessee, who had a foundry at the time, poured molten aluminum into the shells, creating the parts of the sculpture. He then welded the parts together.
And the aluminum alloy that formed the sculpture? It came from recycled Chevy Vega engines – converting parts of a car widely lampooned as a dud into a thing of lasting beauty.
(Speaking of welding and metal: "The Dancing Man" was literally blown apart in a lightning strike in the mid-1990s, Jessee recalled. Someone at Bellevue tracked him down, and he reassembled the half-dozen pieces – and even recast a hand that had been destroyed ... or stolen from the wreckage.)
A native of the Southwest Virginia town of Lebanon, Jessee studied civil engineering at Virginia Commonwealth University but decided to pursue a career as an artist instead.
At MCS Design & Production, his shop in the Ashland area, Jessee works with Vicki, one full-time employee and a part-time bookkeeper. Depending on the job, Jessee may bring on other artists for temporary help.
"The Dancing Man" is one of his many imaginative creations. His company's website is webuildtheamazing.com, and the category "Giant Stuff" highlights big versions of everything from bugs to brains to billboards.
He even built the world's largest Gumby (18 feet tall) and Slinky (48 inches in diameter, 100 feet long when extended) to accent a 2017 exhibition on toys at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture.
Anyone who makes a dancing man and a giant Gumby must be a bit of a free spirit himself. But dancing?
"I gave that up about 20 years ago," Jessee said.
"The Dancing Man" isn't the only intriguing thing about the Bellevue school site.
In the 1800s, a mansion sat there, the home of wealthy Richmonder and abolitionist Elizabeth Van Lew. Aided by Mary Richards Bowser, who was enslaved by the Van Lew family, and others, Van Lew ran a daring Civil War spy ring. She used invisible ink and codes to pass information to the Union Army.
Pioneering black businesswoman Maggie Walker was born on the site in 1864. Her mother was a former slave who worked for Van Lew.
After Van Lew died in 1900, the city condemned her mansion – reputed to be haunted – and had it torn down in 1911. The Bellevue school was built there and opened in 1913.
