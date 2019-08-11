At Union Presbyterian Seminary in North Richmond, beloved librarian John Boone Trotti is immortalized in art.
A sculpture above the school library entrance perfectly captures Trotti's head, glasses and prominent nose.
But what grabs your attention are the claws and pointed ears.
Trotti loved gargoyles. And in 2003 he, in effect, became one.
"Except for the pointed ears and claws, it looks just like him," friend Elaine Hooley said.
We'll get back to the gargoyle in a minute. But first, something about the man.
Trotti was the longtime head librarian for the school, then called Union Theological Seminary. He also taught there; he was an Old Testament scholar with a doctorate from Yale University. He served the seminary from 1968 until retiring in 2002.
Among other accomplishments, Trotti set up the International Theological Book Project, which sent thousands of duplicate and donated books to seminary libraries around the world.
"There aren't too many left who worked with Dr. Trotti," said Hooley, who was hired by Trotti in 1978 and helps catalog books at the school's William Smith Morton Library.
She said Trotti could tell great stories, he liked to hear other people's opinions, and he knew how to be a friend.
"Years ago, when my dog died, he had tears in his eyes and said, 'Can I give you a hug?' " Hooley recalled. "I always treasured that moment because you don't find that in too many employers." (A couple of years later, Trotti's dog died, and Hooley returned the hug.)
Now, the gargoyle: One of Trotti's personal interests was collecting gargoyles. He had several in his garden.
When the seminary was considering creating a new library – it opened in 1997 as the Morton Library – someone said it would need a gargoyle, Hooley recalled. Trotti "said if you build this building for me, I'll be glad to go upstairs and stick my head out and be the gargoyle."
Years later, to acknowledge Trotti's service to the school, then-President Louis Weeks approached Richmond artist Wallace B. Millner (known professionally as B Millner) with the idea of creating a gargoyle.
"I said, 'You can go out and buy a gargoyle for a lot less money,' " Millner recalled.
Weeks replied that the gargoyle would be in the image of Trotti, whom Millner knew. He agreed to do the job at a discounted rate.
Working from photos provided by Trotti's wife, Millner formed the gargoyle in clay. He made a mold from that, then poured in cement to create the final work. It weighed about 150 pounds.
Shortly after his retirement, Trotti was invited to a February 2003 ceremony at the library. Millner said Trotti didn't know the purpose of the affair until a shroud was removed from the gargoyle.
"Isn't that cool?" Trotti said as he looked up at the ornament, according to an RTD story about the unveiling.
"He was blown away," Millner recalled. "He thought it was fun. I think he loved it."
Trotti had a tremendous sense of humor, Hooley said.
"That's why I really think the gargoyle was the perfect choice for him. He probably laughed right to his grave with that," she said. "He loved life. He lived life to the fullest."
A plaque at the library explains the tribute to Trotti, who died in 2013 at age 77. His wife, Joan, died in 2015. There are three adult Trotti children, Hooley said.
"We celebrate in statues political people and war heroes," she said. "It's nice to have a librarian actually get recognized for being somebody special."
***
Trotti isn't the only gargoyle on the seminary's campus in Ginter Park, though he's certainly the friendliest.
The seminary was founded in 1812 as an adjunct of Hampden-Sydney College, and since 1898, it has been located in Richmond. Watts Hall, one of the original buildings, features a bell tower – and a fierce-looking animal gargoyle.
