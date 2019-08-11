If you think you need to visit Arizona to see a cactus in its native setting, you're wrong – at least twice over.
First, Virginia actually has a native cactus, thank you very much. It's the eastern prickly pear, and it has a huge range in the U.S. (and even into Canada).
Second, you could pull into a parking space at Westland Shopping Center in Henrico County. Its calling card? A big neon cactus sign ... with a connection to media mogul Ted Turner.
In early 1962, construction began on Westland, located on West Broad Street near Parham Road. The 12-acre tract was about 5 miles west of Willow Lawn, which had opened in 1956 as the area’s first prominent shopping center.
Back then, Westland wasn’t quite the middle of nowhere, but it was certainly remote by today’s standards.
"There was a time when anything west of Horsepen and Broad was the country,” longtime WRVA radio personality Lou Dean recalled in a 1999 story in the RTD. “The Westland Shopping Center has a sign in the shape of a cactus because at the time, they were way out west."
Part art, part kitsch, the saguaro cactus – rising about 20 feet from its elevated stone base – is a still-shining symbol of pre-Vietnam America. The sign was even included in the 1998 edition of Henrico's "Inventory of Early Architecture," a listing that mainly includes buildings or sites where historic structures had stood.
The box metal sign is known far beyond Richmond, according to Tyler Turpin of Henrico, who writes about business history. He said it's distinctive because it's so big and has lasted so long in its original condition.
"Most signs of that vintage are in a museum," Turpin said, "not in their original location."
The sign might be in its original location, but its ownership has changed – including just recently, after 45 years.
Westland Shopping Center was developed, at an estimated cost of $1.3 million, by a subsidiary of contracting firm Robert M. Dunville & Bros. Inc. But it didn't own the cactus sign.
It's not uncommon for sign companies to retain ownership of signs they create, maintain them and lease them to property owners. So while Dunville & Bros. developed the shopping center, the sign itself was owned by Turner Advertising Co. – which was founded by the media mogul's father and then was led by the son beginning in 1963.
In 1962, Turner Advertising had bought the Richmond, Roanoke and Atlanta branches of General Outdoor Advertising Co., according to a short RTD story in September of that year. But in the later 1960s and '70s, Ted Turner pivoted the business to radio and television under the name Turner Broadcasting System.
By February 1974, Chester-based Moore Sign Corp. had acquired the Westland sign lease from Turner Advertising, according to Moore co-owner Ann Williams. Moore owned and maintained the cactus sign for four-plus decades, which included monthly checkups to make sure its neon was intact and burning properly.
"Neon isn't easy to repair. You can't just go out and repair it on site," Williams said. "You have to remove the neon, bring it in, repair it or even make new neon. The whole nine yards."
She noted that vandalism was a regular concern. "A lot of times, someone had thrown beer bottles and broken several pieces of neon."
Though Moore had an insurance estimate of $20,000 on the sign, Williams said that figure was a bit old and less than its overall value.
In spring of this year, Moore sold the sign to the shopping center's owner for what Williams simply called "a low-ball figure." (Her husband, Tommy, who co-owns Moore, told her "you sold it way too cheap," she joked.)
So today, Westland – the shopping center and, now, the cactus sign – is owned by The Wilton Companies.
Chris Francoise, an associate broker with Henrico-based Wilton, remembers when the shopping center was added to the company's portfolio in 2003. When a local resident expressed concern about the fate of the cactus, one of Wilton's co-owners asked Francoise to reach out – to assure her the sign was safe.
Now that Wilton actually owns the sign ... it remains safe.
"We think it's really cool," said B. Hunt Gunter, vice president at Wilton. "The only plans we have for the sign are to keep it there."
Of the initial 80,000 square feet at Westland in its first days, the biggest segments were devoted to three anchor stores: a Safeway supermarket (18,500), a Peoples Drug store (15,000) and a W.T. Grant Co. junior department store (26,000). Smaller tenants included a High’s Ice Cream store.
The Safeway opened on Jan. 9, 1963, with some nice prices: From the frozen case, a 24-ounce pumpkin or mince pie was 29 cents, and a 3-pound jar of peanut butter was 99 cents (the equivalent of more than $8 today).
In early 1964, original developer Dunville & Bros. sold Westland to William Crabb & Co. The local real estate investment company said it liked the location because of residential growth in the area – and that an interchange had been proposed for Interstate 64 nearby (what became the Parham Road exit).
A panoramic photo of Westland that accompanied that sale story showed the anchor stores as well as the cactus sign, so it was a feature of the shopping center’s early years.
That the cactus has stood the test of time is no small wonder.
"It is very amazing, if you want to know the truth," said Williams of Moore Sign. "It's a landmark."
