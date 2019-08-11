The word umami gets thrown around a lot these days as a synonym for something delectable, something that hits all the right notes and makes your mouth happy. It's widely regarded as a savory taste that falls in line behind sweet, salty, sour and bitter.
Within that balance is bliss, and with those feelings in mind, I give you Smoky Sweet Deviled Eggs with Candied Bacon.
I'll pause a moment as all of those adjectives sink in.
I shared this recipe a few years ago, when the mood struck for something a little different than the traditional mayo-mustard deviled egg combo we all know. (Speaking of different, check out Clare's egg salad, chock full of basil and chives and paired with cool avocado and ripe tomatoes for a perfect summer lunch or dinner.)
This time around, however, I tweaked my recipe – or rather, improved it – by adding things: namely, a few dashes of Liquid Smoke (or as I call it, magic) plus candied bacon (or as I call it, magic).
Is there an echo in here?
Put these bedazzled eggs on a table and watch the entire room shift in their general direction. Conversations will cease. Small children will be moved out of the way. Some folks will eat them whole, others will nibble and savor. Others, still, will eat the bacon ... and then hand the rest of the egg to someone else. (You know who you are!)
These will wreck every deviled egg recipe you've ever had, but you'll never look back.
And they can be adjusted to your tastes. I used light mayo, but you could try sour cream or Greek yogurt, though it's likely to change the taste just a bit. Like more heat? Add more hot sauce and Liquid Smoke. Tone it down with more honey.
The candied bacon is simply bacon covered in brown sugar and cooked to a crisp. You could even add a hint of cayenne to the brown sugar, if that's your thing.
There's no right or wrong here, just an addictive mixture of sweet and salty and, dare I say, umami?
You be the judge. Just make sure to make enough. (Too many probably isn't.) These have a tendency to disappear quickly.
***
HOLLY'S SWEET SMOKY DEVILED EGGS WITH CANDIED BACON
Makes 1 dozen (12 halves)
3-4 strips bacon
⅓ cup brown sugar
Pinch of cayenne pepper, optional
6 hard-boiled eggs, sliced in half lengthwise
2 tablespoons light mayo
1 tablespoon hot sauce
1 teaspoon honey
A dash or two of Liquid Smoke
Salt and pepper, to taste
Make the bacon: Turn oven to broil (or 350 degrees if you prefer a lower setting). Cover a baking sheet with foil and spray with nonstick cooking spray. Lay bacon strips flat, and press brown sugar into each piece. Sprinkle with cayenne, if using.
Broil/cook bacon until crispy and the sugar has caramelized, about 5 to 8 minutes. Don't let the brown sugar burn. Remove from the oven and take the bacon off the baking sheet. Let cool, then break into pieces.
Make the eggs: Remove egg yolks from the whites and place them in a small bowl. Mash the yolks with mayo, hot sauce, honey and Liquid Smoke. Taste and adjust per your heat preference, and for salt and pepper. Scoop mixture back into the egg whites.
Garnish egg halves with candied bacon shards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.