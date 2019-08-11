Oddities

Richmond is rich in outdoor art – from murals to monuments, from statues to even signs. Some works are gorgeous, some moving. A few are, to be polite, unexciting. But some works are different – mysterious in origin, maybe, or strange to the eye. From a bespectacled gargoyle to a cartoonish cactus (with a link to media mogul Ted Turner), they inspire double takes. In case you missed them, or saw them and wanted to know more, here are some of Richmond's curious outdoor artworks ... and the stories behind them. CLICK ON THE COLLECTION TO READ THE STORIES

