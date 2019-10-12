Richmond is home to a vibrant and expansive theater community. Check Richmond.com for calendar listings, as well as the calendar in the RTD's This Weekend section on Thursdays. (Area code 804 unless otherwise noted.)
PROFESSIONAL THEATER
5th Wall Theatre: Presents plays at various venues to inspire audiences to view the world with a broader perspective. (359-2003; 5thwalltheatre.org)
African American Repertory Theatre of Virginia: Celebrating and examining the black experience in Virginia and beyond. (464-7651; aartofva.org)
Applause Unlimited: Specializes in puppetry, clowning, stilts and storytelling in shows that educate and entertain. (264-0299; Facebook)
Barefoot Puppets: Touring performances, workshops and programs for all ages highlight the art of puppetry. (358-3377; barefootpuppets.com)
Cadence Theatre Company: Stages contemporary plays and musicals to uplift spirits; works staged at the Theatre Gym at the Virginia Rep Center. (114 W. Broad St.; 233-4894; cadencetheatre.org)
CAT Theatre: Professional theater, with a community heart, that uses local talent. (319 N. Wilkinson Road; 262-9760; cattheatre.com)
Coalition Theater: Specializes in improv comedy and standup acts featuring national troupes; classes offered. (8 W. Broad St.; 332-5857; rvacomedy.com)
ComedySportz Improv Theatre: Dedicated to improv comedy; classes offered. (8906-H W. Broad St.; 266-9377; cszrichmond.com)
Firehouse Theatre: Hub for performances created and produced in a converted firehouse. (1609 W. Broad St.; 355-2001; firehousetheatre.org)
HATTheatre: Stages shows in an adult series and family/youth series. (1124 Westbriar Drive; 343-6364; hattheatre.org)
Heritage Ensemble Theatre Company: Perspectives of the African American diaspora; stages dramas at Pine Camp and Hickory Hill Center. (1801 Brook Road.; 404-5259; theheritageensemble.wixsite.com/thetc)
Kamp Kreatures: Educational puppet shows and live entertainment; staged in schools and other locations. (428-6847; kampkreatures.com)
Quill Theatre: Performances rooted in the genius of Shakespeare and offering other new and contemporary productions at various venues. (340-0115; quilltheatre.org)
Richmond Triangle Players: Presents mainstage works that explore diversity and inclusion; also presents cabaret artists and workshops. (1300 Altamont Ave.; 346-8113, rtriangle.org)
Swift Creek Mill Theatre: Offers mainstage shows with dinner and youth theater series, both staged in an old mill. (17401 Jefferson Davis Highway; 748-5203; swiftcreekmill.com)
TheatreLAB: Unexpected and evocative performances in The Basement. (300 E. Broad St.; 506-3533; theatrelabrva.org)
Virginia Repertory Theatre: Created in 2012 by the merger of Barksdale Theatre and Theatre IV, Virginia Rep is a large professional company with multiple venues and a touring arm. (282-2620; va-rep.org)
West End Comedy: Specializing in improv, with performances at various venues. (496-1714; Facebook)
COMMUNITY THEATER
Dogwood Dell Festival of Arts: Free summer arts festival produced by the Richmond Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities. Dogwood Dell Amphitheater in Byrd Park; also children’s series on the Ha'Penny Stage. (600 S. Arthur Ashe Blvd.; 646-1437; www.richmondgov.com/parks)
Henrico Theatre Company: Sponsored by Henrico County recreation department; plays staged at Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen. (2880 Mountain Road; 501-5859; henrico.us/rec/programs-events/culturalarts)
River City Community Players: Evolving from the former Huguenot Community Players, the troupe encourages involvement in and outreach to the community, presenting productions at a variety of venues. (554-0595; rivercitycommunityplayers.com)
Theater Company at Fort Lee: Main-stage season of comedies, musicals and dramas. (4300 on Mahone Avenue; 734-6629; leeplayhouse.com)
Three-Penny Theatre: Selections often address local history, social issues and worldviews for all ages and backgrounds; auditions open to all. (Gayton Kirk at 11421 Gayton Road; 741-5254; 3pennyplays.org)
Weinstein JCC Jewish Family Theatre: Offers dramas and musicals that connect Jews to their culture and build bridges to others. (5403 Monument Ave.; 285-6500; weinsteinjcc.org)
Whistle Stop Theatre Company: Volunteer company out of Ashland emphasizes family entertainment and youth empowerment. (1096 Maple St. in Ashland; whistlestoptheatre.weebly.com)
ACADEMIC THEATER
John Tyler Community College: Plays, improv and one-acts; auditions for plays are open to students and the public. (Lynn Theatre, Midlothian campus; 594-1498; jtcc.edu/theatre)
Randolph-Macon College Drama Department: Students stage several shows each year. (114 College Ave.; 752-7316; rmc.edu/departments/drama/current-season)
SPARC - School of the Performing Arts in the Richmond Community. Students perform at various venues. (2106-A N. Hamilton St.; 353-3393; sparconline.org)
Swift Creek Academy of the Performing Arts: Instruction and performing companies. (2808 Fox Chase Lane in Midlothian; 744-2801; Facebook)
Theatre VCU: Shows and guest artists, plus several theater productions. (Singleton Center, 922 Park Ave.; 828-6026; arts.vcu.edu/theatre)
University Players and Dancers: University of Richmond theater and dance students. (Modlin Center, 28 Westhampton Way; 289-8980; theatredance.richmond.edu)
Young Audiences of Virginia: Emphasizes arts in education and stages performances and workshops statewide. (757-466-7555; yav.org)
ROAD SHOWS
Broadway in Richmond: Stages five traveling Broadway shows/musicals annually. (Altria Theater and CenterStage's Carpenter Theatre; 592-3401; broadwayinrichmond.com)
Modlin Performances Series: Includes more than 40 events each season. (University of Richmond Modlin Center, 453 Westhampton Way; 289-8980; modlin.richmond.edu)
SUPPORT GROUPS
RVA Theatre Alliance: Raising awareness of and support for RVA’s professional theater community. (rvatheatrealliance.org)
Richmond Playwrights’ Forum: Write, read and showcase new plays. (Facebook)
RichmondVATheater.com: Site that posts auditions, classes, news, etc. in the theater community.
