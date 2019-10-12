When I first rolled into RVA, I immediately made my “new in town” status obvious to all by mispronouncing almost everything I encountered.
People snickered when I said hen-REE-ko and distinctly pronounced the first “h” in Thalhimer’s. They laughed out loud when I attempted Quioccasin.
I won’t even tell you what they did when I tried Bumpass.
That was about 40 years ago, and as best as I can tell, debate is still raging on how to properly pronounce Powhite.
There’s no debate for me, however, on one word regarding Richmond: home. It’s almost impossible to imagine calling that anywhere but RVA.
I met the woman I would marry at a cookout not far off Parham Road ... and is that Pair-um or Par-um? I still remember what she was wearing.
Our kids have, with great trepidation at first, let the goats at Maymont eat out of their hands — and giggled at the bare behind on one of the statues near the mansion there. They romped on the Mary Munford playground and splashed around on the rocks at Pony Pasture and Belle Isle. They played soccer and basketball at the Y. They saw a series of Richmond-based hockey teams and took in a few Braves and Squirrels games, along with the Folk Festival and Dominion Riverrock.
Then they graduated from high school and college and are now off finding their own RVAs. It won’t be easy.
Cathy and I remain, our roots sunk deep. We’ve been part of the same neighborhood for almost 30 years and the same church for about 20. We love people in both. We’ve lost a few.
I went to my first concert here, in 1978. The band was Styx, and the venue was still called the Mosque. For weeks afterward, we blasted "The Grand Illusion" album in our University of Richmond dorm and imitated the way the guys jumped around the stage.
Not long after that, I applied for a summer internship at the Richmond Times-Dispatch. (Didn’t get it — but I've learned to spell since then.)
These days, Cathy and I occasionally wander around Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, hit a museum or see what’s up in Carytown. We might grab a meal in one of the many fun places to eat here. I've pedaled on parts of the Virginia Capital Trail and staggered through our city's half-marathon. Richmond is just a very cool town.
I understand the Washington Redskins have been training here in recent years and that we’re supposed to pull for them ... but it will take many more decades for them to replace the much-loved Philadelphia teams of my youth.
There is, of course, a ton of history here, too. Apparently, there were some battles fought in the area a hundred-plus years ago. Never much of a history buff, I really haven’t paid much attention to Richmond’s storied past. I did, however, feel like I witnessed a moment for the ages here one February night in 1993.
My wife and I had been to see some of the skaters from the previous year’s Olympics when they appeared at the Coliseum. We came out into a cold, misty and suddenly deafening darkness. A motorcade of police cars and funeral home vehicles was passing by, filling the night with flashing blue lights and sirens. The body of Arthur Ashe had arrived back in his hometown to be laid to rest.
There are a few experiences I’ve had here that I don’t intend to repeat, though. Eating a soft-shell crab, having gum surgery and finding my car towed after fireworks at The Diamond one Fourth of July come to mind.
Nonetheless, home is right here in RVA. It’s been good to us, and I’m not sure we’ll ever leave this part of Virginia. Besides, living here means I almost never have to pronounce Botetourt or McGaheysville.
